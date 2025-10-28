Flux Marine and Zodiac Nautic Partner to Electrify the Legendary Brand's RIBs

"Zodiac has always been a symbol of adventure, innovation and performance on the water, and this collaboration allows us to demonstrate how high-powered electric marine propulsion can elevate our customers' boating experience," said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. Post this

Flux Marine systems have been designed from the ground up to improve every aspect of the boating experience. Every detail has been carefully considered, making boat ownership and operation easier than ever before. Powered by the company's proprietary modular battery systems, the FM115 all-electric outboard yields instant torque for quick acceleration and sustained high-speed cruising, all while minimizing maintenance and delivering a quiet ride.

"Zodiac has always been a symbol of adventure, innovation and performance on the water, and this collaboration allows us to demonstrate how high-powered electric marine propulsion can elevate our customers' boating experience," said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. "Our goal has always been to deliver electric propulsion systems that exceed the expectations of everyday boating applications. Our partnership with Zodiac reinforces our mission to bring electric boating to the masses through leading OEM boat builders and we couldn't be more excited to launch this partnership with the Zodiac team."

With Flux Marine's integrated touch-screen helm, boaters can easily monitor and manage their boat's performance throughout a day on the water, and stay connected when away from the boat via the Flux mobile app. An easy-access charging port located right on the outboard motor ensures flexible charging options for a standard home outlet that recharges overnight, common marina shore power, or any DC fast charger to top off batteries in just an hour.

Zodiac Medline 6.8 Electric Performance:

Continuous Power: 115 HP /86 kW

Acceleration Power: 175 HP /130 kW

Est. Cruising Range: 25-30 mi /40-48 km

Low Speed Range: 80+ mi / 129+ km

Cruising Speed: 20mph /17kt

Top Speed: 34mph /30kt

Electric Flagship Discover Dimensions and Weight:

LOA: 22' 10"

Beam: 8' 4"

Full Weight: 3,519 lbs.

Electric Flagship Discover Batteries:

Capacity: 84 kWh

Electric Flagship Discover Charging (20% to 80%):

110 V, 30 amp – Overnight

220 V, 30 amp – 7.5 hours

Level 3 Fast Charge – 1.5 hours

Pricing

Starts at $116,069

The partners are currently accepting pre-orders for the electric Zodiac Medline 6.8 for 2026 delivery. For more information about the new offering, please visit https://www.fluxmarine.com/ or https://www.zodiac-nautic.com/en/.

About Flux Marine

Headquartered in Bristol, RI, Flux Marine is redefining marine propulsion with electric outboard motors and integrated battery systems designed for performance and ease of use. The company's patented technology delivers sporty acceleration, sharp maneuverability, and quiet operation, without the noise or fumes of traditional engines. Backed by intuitive software architecture, Flux Marine outboards are simple to operate through a sleek onboard display or mobile app. Charging is seamless at a dock slip or home outlet, and the company's dedicated customer support ensures a smooth ownership experience from day one. Find more information on Flux Marine here: https://www.fluxmarine.com/.

About Zodiac Nautic

Zodiac Nautic is the worldwide leading producer of quality inflatable boats with over 1,600 dealers present in more than 50 countries across the globe, and more than a million vessels sold. Founded in 1896, Zodiac Nautic is credited with inventing the modern inflatable boat and is closely linked to all major innovations within that sector. Zodiac Nautic's semi-ridged inflatable boats are best known for their superior buoyancy, quality, safety and durability, and are trusted by professionals, boat enthusiasts and passengers across the world. https://www.zodiac-nautic.com/us.

