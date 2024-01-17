Fluxergy Announces Partnership with Austere environments Consortium for Enhanced Sepsis Outcomes (ACESO)

Fluxergy and ACESO receive a US DoD grant to develop sepsis diagnostics

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluxergy, an Irvine-based medical diagnostic company focused on multimodal point-of-care testing, announced today that it has partnered with Austere environments Consortium for Enhanced Sepsis Outcomes (ACESO), administered by The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF).

"We're honored to be partnering with ACESO on their mission to bring better medical care to patients across the world," said Fluxergy President Tej Patel. "ACESO and Fluxergy share the fundamental value of increasing access to diagnostic data outside of traditional laboratories in underserved communities. We're excited to see the products of this partnership come to fruition."

Evidence-based strategies focused on improving survival for patients with severe infections and sepsis in resource-limited settings are urgently needed. Sepsis is a clinical syndrome capturing a wide range of bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic pathogens of global importance. The current global estimate of sepsis is 30 million episodes and 6 million deaths per year; however, this is likely an underestimate due to the lack of reliable data from low- and middle-income countries where 87% of the world population lives (Fleischmann C et al., 2016).

"We are looking to develop tools and strategies to improve clinical management decisions for patients with severe infections in low-resource settings, which could include hospitals in developing countries, or public health emergencies, such as a pandemic, in the U.S. or in other countries where facilities are overwhelmed, and resources are limited," said HJF employee Danielle Clark, ACESO Founder and Director. "By learning more about sepsis, we can better serve our military members, U.S. citizens, and populations around the globe."

The Fluxergy Analyzer combines the capabilities of many machines into one multimodal system and can deliver more affordable laboratory-quality test results and actionable metrics in 30 minutes or less. By integrating sepsis testing into Fluxergy's platform, rapid results can better inform decisions on patient care by helping clinicians evaluate the risk level of each case. Fluxergy's unique platform is currently the only point-of-care system available to perform the full range of tests to diagnose sepsis progression using ACESO's proprietary diagnostic technology.

About Fluxergy

Fluxergy is a medical device manufacturing company specializing in point-of-use detection technologies with the goal of making affordable diagnostics accessible in all settings. The Fluxergy Analyzer platform combines the capabilities of many machines into one multimodal system, delivering more affordable laboratory-quality test results and actionable metrics in 30 minutes or less. The core of this system is a highly scalable microfluidic test card which allows for the combined detection of proteins, nucleic acids, small molecules, and cells. Fluxergy's current test offerings include COVID-19*, a human respiratory panel (COVID-19/FluA+B/RSV)*, a variety of equine assays, and numerous other human and animal health assays in development.

About ACESO

ACESO is a non-profit organization administered by The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF). ACESO's mission is to improve survival for patients with severe infections through development of rapid, point-of-care diagnostics and prognostics and evidence-based clinical management. ACESO is specifically focused on developing solutions to guide clinical decision-making in settings where resources are insufficient to meet the need, including medical centers in low- and middle-income countries and in high-income countries under pandemic or other public health emergency settings.

About HJF

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF), now celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF's scientific, administrative and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. HJF serves as a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit www.hjf.org.

About the JPEO-CBRND

The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) protects the Joint Force by providing medical countermeasures and defense equipment against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. JPEO-CBRND's goal is to enable the Joint Force to fight and win unencumbered by a CBRN environment. JPEO-CBRND facilitates the rapid response, advanced development, manufacturing, and acquisition of medical solutions, such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, to combat CBRN and emerging threats. To learn more about JPEO-CBRND, visit https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/ or follow JPEO-CBRND on social media at @JPEOCBRND.

This project was supported by the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense's (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Lead for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Enabling Biotechnologies (JPL CBRND EB) in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) COVID funding initiative for Enabling Technologies for Pandemic Preparedness, The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., W911QY-20-9-0004 for this effort.

The views expressed in this press release reflect the views of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc., the Department of the Army, Department of Defense, nor the United States Government. References to non-federal entities do not constitute or imply Department of Defense or Army endorsement of any company or organization.

* CE-IVD products are available for any markets that accept CE marking as the valid regulatory approval.

