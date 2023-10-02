Fluxergy Launches New In-House Streptococcus equi ss equi Rapid PCR Assay

"We are proud to offer an on-site solution and comprehensive laboratory training that can make a difference in how care providers navigate preventative and responsive pathogen testing." Tweet this

"The biggest challenge from getting laboratory information in practice is turnaround time," said Fluxergy Scientific Advisor Dr. Nicola Pusterla (PhD, Diplomate ACVIM, and AVDC-Equine). "Having the ability to get results and to retest horses with respiratory signs with on-site PCR will be a helpful tool for veterinarians to monitor suspect cases and institute rapid measures to prevent disease spread. It has been a pleasure working with Fluxergy over the past 7 years and I appreciate their constant engagement with the industry to understand what tests are needed and making sure these tests meet the veterinarian's need for accurate results."

Alongside current Fluxergy equine PCR assays environmental Salmonella enterica*, and Equine Herpesvirus 1 (EHV-1)*, veterinarians will have another tool within the Fluxergy platform for in-house biosecurity screening. Robust veterinary clinic biosecurity programs involving rapid testing allow veterinarians to begin treatment plans sooner, prevent hospital shutdowns, and retain more revenue.

"Fluxergy continues to partner with industry leaders to develop a novel in-house testing platform that allows for veterinary professionals to address biosecurity, general health, and other critical unmet diagnostic needs," said Eric Mendonsa, Global Head of Equine Commercial Development. "Our S. equi ss equi assay is the latest product in this series, and we are proud to offer an on-site solution and comprehensive laboratory training that can make a difference in how care providers navigate preventative and responsive pathogen testing."

About Fluxergy:

Fluxergy is a medical device manufacturing company specializing in point-of-use detection technologies with the goal of making affordable diagnostics accessible in all settings. The Fluxergy Analyzer platform combines the capabilities of many diagnostic devices into one multimodal system, delivering more affordable laboratory-quality test results and actionable metrics in 60 minutes or less. The core of this system is a highly scalable microfluidic test card which allows for the combined detection of proteins, nucleic acids, small molecules, and cells. In the equine space, Fluxergy's current assays are Environmental Salmonella, Streptococcus equi ss equi and EHV-1, with an Equine Respiratory Panel (EHV-1, EHV-4, EIV, Streptococcus equi ss equi) in development.

*This Fluxergy product has not been cleared or approved by the USDA for veterinary diagnostic use, and is limited to use as individual laboratory components by experienced professional users in developing their own laboratory tests for research or animal use.

Media Contact

Eric Mendonsa, Fluxergy, www.fluxergy.com

SOURCE Fluxergy