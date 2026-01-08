Fluxion Therapeutics announces the release of ScorpION(c) Automated Patch-Clamp QC and Analytics α-MVP, welcomes development partners.

Fluxion Therapeutics, the Physiomics (™) company, today announced the release of ScorpION(c) software which brings Al-aided automation to patch-clamp cell physiology data streams. ScorpION(c) provides automated QC and basic analytics for ion channel patch-clamp datasets. Fluxion Therapeutics specializes in omics-scale ion channel data QC and standards, XAI, and developing "Physiomics(™)" as the missing fifth Big Omics, and AI integration across trans-omics pathway analysis and systems biology.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluxion Therapeutics, the Physiomics (™) company, today announced the release of ScorpION(c) software which brings Al-aided automation to patch-clamp cell physiology data streams.

ScorpION(c) provides automated QC and basic analytics for ion channel patch-clamp datasets. "We apply a combination of 4 ML models: Elliptical Distance Model, Margin-Based Boundary, Unsupervised Random Forest, and Local Outlier Factor - in developing our 1st iteration of a QC module capable of learning relevant QC parameters from existing and synthetic datasets, and apply those to new data streams" - Ilia Buianov, Chief Data Officer.

The paucity of uniform automated QC workflows, and of harmonization of data formats to support analytics, are significant problems for the electrophysiology community; impacting FTE requirements, experimental reproducibility, and ultimately the utility of data streams for omics-scale ion channel physiology.

We designed ScorpION(c) data outputs to follow the CiPA Open Data (COD) format, enabling data sharing in the cardiac arrhythmia safety community. In our further development we will participate in Physiomics(™) dataset standards development, and in integration across trans-omics systems biology.

"The Self-learning approach creates commercial versatility for ScorpION(c) deployment in APC HCS projects across Drug Discovery labs on a number of hardware platforms (Sophion, Nanion, others), in multiple commercial development contexts. Our results have been validated across datasets from multiple data partners" - Eli Black, CEO.

Fluxion seeks co-development partners interested in early access to ScorpION(c). Please reach out to [email protected] to indicate your interest.

ABOUT FLUXION THERAPEUTICS

Fluxion Therapeutics is a U.S.-based leader in AI-driven pre-clinical assay development and screening workflows. The company specializes in omics-scale ion channel data QC and standards, XAI, developing "Physiomics(™)" as the missing "fifth Big Omics", and AI integration across trans-omics network analysis and systems biology.

