Fluxx Acquires Grantseeker to Build Fully Connected Grant Management Ecosystem

By adding Grantseeker back to its portfolio, Fluxx now provides the most comprehensive platform for managing both sides of the granting process.

"By uniting Grantseeker and Grantmaker, we're creating something truly transformative for government agencies, public charities, and nonprofits everywhere," said Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. "It's one connected platform to seek, make, manage, and track grants. And Grantseeker itself is a powerhouse. It simplifies funding and compliance, eliminates the busywork, and helps teams stay organized and focused on driving real-world impact."

Grantseeker will operate as a dedicated product line within Fluxx, maintaining its own product and engineering teams, while leveraging Fluxx's scale, shared services, and customer-first culture. The existing integration between Grantmaker and Grantseeker will continue to evolve, expanding functionality and strengthening collaboration between funders and seekers.

"Over the past few years, we've rebuilt Grantseeker from the ground up to meet the real-world needs of today's grantseeking organizations," said Nathaniel "Becker" Chase, CEO of Grantseeker. "Joining Fluxx allows us to build on that foundation, accelerating innovation and connecting our users to a broader ecosystem that supports the entire funding process - from proposal to post-award management."

For existing customers, nothing changes. Grantmaker remains Fluxx's flagship grants management solution with its own roadmap, while Grantseeker continues as a separate, connectable software designed for organizations that seek and manage funding.

Together, the platforms enable a unified and transparent grants management ecosystem that connects every stakeholder: from government agencies and foundations to nonprofits and community partners.

"This is more than an acquisition…it's a commitment to build the most connected, intelligent grants management infrastructure in the industry," Gannon added. With this expansion, Fluxx strengthens its position as the partner of choice in the grantmaking space, supporting greater accountability, compliance, and collaboration across the funding ecosystem.

Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking and grantseeking solution. Purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking, Fluxx is women-led, mission-driven, and a pledge 1% member organization. More than 400 world-class organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 grantmakers, giving more than $22 billion and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits annually.

To learn more about Fluxx, please visit www.fluxx.io.

