FLX Bike Transforms into Superhuman Bikes, Unveiling a New Era of Electric Mobility

In recent years, FLX Bike has been at the forefront of innovation in the e-bike industry, known for its high-performance electric bicycles that offer a seamless blend of technology, style, and sustainability. With the evolution into Superhuman Bikes, the company is taking this commitment to the next level. The new name encapsulates the idea that riding a Superhuman Bike empowers riders to transcend their limitations, explore more, and make a positive impact on the environment.

"We've always believed in the transformational power of electric bikes. Now, with our rebrand as Superhuman Bikes, we're doubling down on that belief," said Rob Rast, the founder and president of Superhuman Bikes. "Our mission is to provide riders with the means to become superhuman, to unlock new adventures, and to embrace sustainable transportation in a way that feels extraordinary."

Superhuman Bikes will continue to offer a diverse range of electric bicycles, from powerful e-MTB's (electric mountain bikes) for off-road enthusiasts to stylish urban e-bikes for daily commuters. Every product is designed with cutting-edge technology, a commitment to quality, and an unwavering focus on sustainability.

To celebrate the launch, Superhuman Bikes is offering 22% off all in stock bike models on the new Superhuman Bikes shop until 11/18.

In honor of Veterans Day and to celebrate the freedom we cherish, Superhuman electric bike donated one bike to Wounded Warriors Project for every 11 bikes purchased on Veterans Day.

Customers and partners can expect the same exceptional service and dedication to innovation that they've come to know from the brand. Superhuman Bikes is confident that this rebranding will not only enhance the company's identity but also reflect its ongoing efforts to develop the most advanced and eco-friendly electric bicycles on the market.

Superhuman Bikes invites everyone to join in celebrating this exciting transformation and looks forward to a future where electric mobility is truly superhuman.

About Superhuman Bikes

Superhuman Bikes is a leading electric bicycle manufacturer in San Diego, California that is dedicated to delivering exceptional electric mobility solutions to riders worldwide. Formerly known as FLX Bike, the company's rebranding reflects its mission to empower riders to transcend their limits and redefine what's possible on two wheels. For more information about Superhuman Bikes, please visit www.superhumanbikes.com.

Media Contact

Ray Davies, Superhuman Bikes, 1 (231) 432-7837, [email protected], https://superhumanbikes.com

