Fly Away to the Caribbean for up to 25% Less This Summer & Fall with Divi Resorts

"To help you plan your 2024 trip, we're excited to unveil competitive new discounted rates AND up to a whopping 25% off all stays when you book for spring, summer, or fall. We have plenty of ways to ensure you get the best deal. Book direct on http://www.diviresorts.com for our best price guarantee, Guestbook cashback, and Pay Over Time programs. Plus, families save with our Kids 12 and Under Stay and Eat Free Program when making all-inclusive reservations. And, when booking, be sure to bundle your flights with your stay to save even more!"

Unwind and spread out comfortably in your Caribbean home-away-from-home with Divi's expansive suites, and be sure to check out all of their exciting new dining options, like Wave Shack and Windows on Aruba's Late-Night Brunches! For couples who want to enjoy a tropical honeymoon or an inexpensive romantic vacation together, check out Divi's romance packages for the ultimate intimate getaway. Arrive with a special welcome turndown, enjoy a complimentary daily breakfast, savor a candlelit dinner, and more with promo code ROMANCE.

For the adventurous folks, Divi Dive Bonaire, located at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, is also excited to offer a rare discount on their popular 7-night, 2-tank dive package. If you're seeking exhilarating new experiences or the best diving in the Caribbean, Bonaire will be your paradise. Pristine reefs teeming with colorful marine life, crystal-clear warm waters, and a vibrant dive community make this island one of the most visited by dive groups worldwide. Now through June 30, you can save 10% on the best Caribbean diving with promo code DIVE10.

Divi's brand-new reduced rates for 2024, coupled with up to 25% off, make this the best opportunity to travel to the Caribbean! Rates for this promotion start as low as:

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to explore the Caribbean at unbeatable rates. To take advantage of these incredible offers, travelers can book from now through May 30, with a travel window extending until December 20, 2024. To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code FLYAWAY24. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including white sand beaches, fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with seven premium resorts and their "upper tier" Ocean product across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers the best: optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

