Flybuy Adds New Order Channel Management Solution, Flybuy Lookout, to Prevent Restaurants from Losing Millions Due to Inactive Ordering Systems

Flybuy Lookout uses a combination of machine learning and partner integrations to detect when any channel is paused or offline, sending timely reminders to restaurant managers to reactivate the system within a designated period of time or when the kitchen is no longer overwhelmed. Flybuy Lookout also uses machine learning to proactively detect ordering channels that may be experiencing an issue unbeknownst to the staff. The risk of forgetting to reactivate the system after the rush is a significant restaurant concern that can result in lost revenue and dissatisfied customers. Flybuy Lookout addresses this issue by providing proactive notifications and visible alerts on in-store dashboards, ensuring that online ordering resumes promptly. This solution helps prevent revenue loss, maintains smooth operations, minimizes delays, and enhances customer satisfaction.

"Restaurant brands are losing millions of dollars annually due to the simple mistake of forgetting to turn their ordering systems back on after it is turned off - either intentionally or unintentionally," says Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy. "Flybuy Lookout gives restaurants the ability to control all ordering channels from one centralized location and uses machine learning to detect when there is a problem before the staff does, ensuring they don't miss out on valuable revenue."

The Flybuy platform is set to transform the way fast casual restaurants operate, enabling them to better manage their resources, deliver superior service to their customers, and increase digital sales.

To learn more about the Flybuy platform, please visit www.flybuy.com.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, dine-in, and loyalty programs—all within a single, seamless solution. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, retailers, and hotels, Flybuy's AI-driven location-based solutions are transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 30,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

