Flybuy Adds "Voice and Text Check-In" to Its Pickup Offering

According to eMarketer, curbside pickup is expected to stay flat well into 2026, while in-store pickup continues to grow. For grocers, retailers and restaurant operators looking to make sure their curbside business remains profitable, ensuring a seamless customer experience is critical.

"Our mission is to leverage technology to create the smoothest possible customer experience," said Flybuy CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Wallace. "When it comes to curbside pickup, some people are not comfortable sharing their location through an app, and it's frustrating for customers to have to call the store and hope someone picks up. With Voice and Text Check-In, Flybuy has created a solution that eliminates these pain points, making pickups faster, easier, and more convenient, while freeing up staff to focus on delivering an exceptional hand-off."

Voice and Text Check-In addresses common challenges faced by brands, such as unexpected customer arrivals during curbside pickups. Traditionally, when a customer calls upon arrival, the staff may be unprepared, leading to longer wait times and operational disruptions. Flybuy's new feature simplifies this process, guiding customers through the check-in procedure, automatically updating the Flybuy Dashboard, and alerting staff to their arrival.

This seamless integration into the Flybuy Dashboard or other existing systems ensures that customers using Voice and Text Check-In receive instant confirmation of their arrival, transitioning them to a "waiting" status that staff can easily manage.

To learn more about the Flybuy platform, visit www.flybuy.com.

