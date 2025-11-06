Flybuy and Deliverect Announce New Integration to Power Smarter, Faster Order Handoffs for Restaurants

"By connecting Deliverect and Flybuy, we gain real-time insight into order timing and customer arrival, allowing our teams to deliver hot, fresh food right when it's needed." Post this

Among the first brands to adopt this integration is Five Guys International, who will leverage the combined power of Deliverect and Flybuy to enhance visibility, reduce wait times, and deliver a smoother experience for guests and delivery drivers alike.

"At Five Guys International, we're always looking for innovative ways to improve the guest experience, whether customers order directly or through a delivery partner," says Sander Tinholt, Senior Director of IT at Five Guys International. "By connecting Deliverect and Flybuy, we gain real-time insight into order timing and customer arrival, allowing our teams to deliver hot, fresh food right when it's needed. It's a big step forward in operational efficiency and guest satisfaction."

The first phase of the integration focuses on order updates flowing into the Flybuy system. Next up, the integration will expand to Flybuy sending customer event updates, such as "En Route," "Nearby," and "Arrived" statuses back to Deliverect's dashboard, providing a two-way connection and full visibility across the order lifecycle.

"This collaboration with Deliverect is another step forward in our mission to optimize every stage of the customer journey, from placing the order to handing it off," said Flybuy CEO and Co-Founder Marc Wallace. "By connecting Flybuy's real-time location technology with Deliverect's order management system, we're giving restaurants the tools they need to deliver food faster, fresher, and with less friction."

This collaboration underscores both companies' shared commitment to helping restaurants increase efficiency, reduce crowding, and deliver exceptional guest experiences across digital and in-person channels.

"We're excited to partner with Flybuy to help global brands like Five Guys International reach new levels of operational efficiency," said Zhong Xu, CEO at Deliverect. "Together, we're making it easier for restaurants to stay synchronized across channels and focus on what matters most, delighting their customers."

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value. With deployment in over 30,000 locations across 50+ countries, Flybuy powers millions of real-time order handoffs for some of the world's top regional and global brands.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global retail technology company that connects online ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 70,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across delivery, click-and-collect, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands.

