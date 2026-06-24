Flybuy and Eagle Eye Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Smarter, More Connected Customer Experiences

Our partnership with Flybuy represents a meaningful step forward in helping retailers create truly connected customer journeys, Post this

By combining Flybuy's advanced location-based technology and real-time order readiness intelligence with Eagle Eye's best-in-class loyalty, promotions, and AI personalization capabilities, restaurant and retail brands can better understand customer behavior, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction and retention.

"Flybuy is focused on helping brands create exceptional customer experiences using AI-powered location technology," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy. "Partnering with Eagle Eye allows us to extend that value even further by connecting fulfillment moments with personalized engagement opportunities that drive loyalty and repeat business."

Consumers increasingly expect convenience, personalization, and speed across every touchpoint. Through this partnership, brands can now trigger personalized offers, loyalty rewards, and engagement opportunities based on real-world customer behaviors and location events.

"Our partnership with Flybuy represents a meaningful step forward in helping retailers create truly connected customer journeys," said Jeff Baskin, CRO at Eagle Eye. "Personalizing the omni-channel experience with 'marketing in the moment' provides relevancy to the customer, increased sales and incremental revenue from CPGs. Together, we're enabling brands to deliver more relevant, seamless experiences in a personalized manner."

Flybuy's technology powers millions of customer interactions annually through solutions including pickup, order readiness notifications, dine-in service optimization, and guest arrival tracking. Integrated with Eagle Eye's loyalty and promotional ecosystem, brands can now create a more connected and intelligent customer experience from purchase through fulfillment.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Real-time personalization tied to customer arrival and fulfillment moments

Enhanced loyalty and rewards experiences across digital and physical touchpoints

Improved operational efficiency for pickup, delivery, and dine-in orders

Increased customer satisfaction through more seamless, connected experiences

Actionable customer insights powered by combined behavioral and location data

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Flybuy and Eagle Eye are committed to helping brands deliver smarter, more responsive customer experiences that build long-term loyalty and drive measurable business results.

About Flybuy

Flybuy is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI technology company enabling retail, travel, and hospitality brands to earn the loyalty of their end customers by powering their real-time, omnichannel and personalized consumer marketing activities at scale. Eagle Eye AIR is the company's cloud-based platform that delivers loyalty, promotions, subscriptions, gamification, and personalized offers for leading global brands.

Media Contact

Rebecca McFarland, Flybuy, 1 2026819434, [email protected], www.flybuy.com

SOURCE Flybuy