Flybuy and unPLUG Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of First-Party Restaurant Experiences

"By partnering with Flybuy, we're able to bring real-time fulfillment intelligence directly into the guest journey, creating a more connected and efficient experience from order placement to handoff." Post this

By combining unPLUG's customizable guest experience layer with Flybuy's advanced guest and delivery driver location intelligence, restaurant operators can better manage order pacing, minimize wait times, and improve the quality and accuracy of every order, particularly for perishable food items.

"Restaurants today need technology that not only creates a great guest experience, but also solves operational friction behind the scenes," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder at Flybuy. "Our partnership with unPLUG combines powerful first-party engagement tools with real-time operational intelligence to help brands deliver faster, smarter, and more seamless experiences."

Flybuy's platform leverages real-time arrival data to intelligently prompt kitchens when to begin preparing orders. This allows restaurant teams to optimize workflows, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure orders are ready at the ideal moment for pickup or delivery. At the same time, unPLUG's embedded operator model custom-fits its technology into restaurant and franchisee workflows, eliminating operational friction around order management, guest data, loyalty, and payments. The result is a flexible and invisible technology layer that powers some of restaurant brands' largest and most important revenue channels: first-party digital ordering.

"unPLUG was built to help restaurant brands maximize the value of their first-party channels while simplifying operations for operators and franchisees," said Colton Frank, CEO and Co-Founder at unPLUG. "By partnering with Flybuy, we're able to bring real-time fulfillment intelligence directly into the guest journey, creating a more connected and efficient experience from order placement to handoff."

Flybuy and unPLUG enable brands to have:

Faster, more seamless pickup and delivery experiences

Intelligent order readiness powered by real-time location data

Reduced operational friction for restaurant teams and franchisees

Improved food quality through optimized prep timing

Increased first-party revenue and guest lifetime value

Flexible integrations that fit seamlessly into existing restaurant tech stacks

As restaurants continue investing in first-party digital channels, Flybuy and unPLUG are committed to helping brands deliver modern guest experiences that drive loyalty, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

About Flybuy

Flybuy is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs; boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey; helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value.

About unPLUG

unPLUG Dining provides the highest converting platform built exclusively for modern restaurant brands. We unify digital ordering, loyalty, marketing, and payments into a flexible system that maximizes first-party revenue and guest lifetime value. With deep integrations across POS, delivery, and CRM, we enable brands to scale faster while delivering seamless, personalized guest experiences. Our embedded operator model eliminates operations friction and drives incremental revenue. unPLUG being used across thousands of restaurant locations, including brands such as California Fish Grill, Bluestone Lane, Luna Grill, Pure Green and more. For more information, please visit www.unplugdining.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca McFarland, Flybuy, 1 2026819434, [email protected], www.flybuy.com

SOURCE Flybuy