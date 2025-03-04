Flybuy Introduces Smart Fire Technology to Revolutionize Restaurant Order Firing Process

"The automation and accuracy of order firing have significantly improved our operations and customer satisfaction, as it takes all guesswork away from staff, and empowers them to focus on the right order at the right time." - Christophe Poirier, Saucy by KFC's Chief New Concept Officer Post this

In addition to these operational benefits, Smart Fire enhances the customer experience by providing real-time updates on order status. Guests are kept informed, reducing uncertainty and wait times. These improvements lead to fresher food, less food waste, and increased customer loyalty and retention.

Christophe Poirier, Saucy by KFC's Chief New Concept Officer, shared his thoughts on the impact of Smart Fire on their business, stating, "Flybuy's Smart Fire has been a true game-changer for us, allowing us to meet the demands of our customers efficiently and effectively. The automation and accuracy of order firing have significantly improved our operations and customer satisfaction, as it takes all guesswork away from staff, and empowers them to focus on the right order at the right time."

Flybuy continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and success in the ever-evolving restaurant industry. With the launch of Smart Fire, Flybuy further cements its commitment to revolutionizing restaurant operations and enhancing the dining experience for customers everywhere.

For more information about Flybuy and the Smart Fire technology, visit flybuy.com and click here to see a new Flybuy Smart Fire case study.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, and loyalty programs—all within a single, seamless solution. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, and retailers, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 30,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

