Flybuy Launches "Flybuy AI Agents:" Agentic AI That Autonomously Fixes Bad Customer Experiences in Real Time, Before Brands Even Know There's a Problem

"Recall the last time your dinner order was late, but the manager came over, apologized, and offered to make it right," said Marc Wallace, CEO of Flybuy. "That simple gesture can turn a lost customer into a loyal one. The problem is that it requires a manager to notice the issue in time. Flybuy AI Agents detect the problem in minutes, understand the customer's history and value, decide the right response within the operator's budget, and execute, all before anyone thinks to complain."

Flybuy AI Agents operate across four key areas:

Autonomous Upsell: Presents contextual, personalized offers timed to specific moments in the customer journey, at order placement, during the wait, or at arrival. Offers are calibrated to real-time kitchen capacity and predicted wait times, so promotions are suppressed when operations are strained.

Autonomous Recovery: Detects negative experiences such as extended waits, fulfillment misses, ordering disruptions, and intervenes in real time with personalized apologies, discounts, loyalty points, or free items calibrated to the customer's history and the severity of the issue. Recovery happens before the customer complains.

Autonomous Retention: Identifies churn risk based on visit frequency, engagement patterns, and experience quality signals. Triggers personalized re-engagement before customers lapse, with good-experience interactions driving referral programs at a fraction of typical customer acquisition cost.

Autonomous Operational Optimization: Adjusts demand signals and campaign intensity based on real-time site capacity. When a location is at capacity or experiencing disruptions, the system automatically suppresses promotional.

By autonomously coordinating between customers and operations, Flybuy ensures every interaction feels effortless and personalized, without adding workload to frontline teams. As brands face rising labor costs and increasing customer expectations, automation must go beyond analytics. Flybuy AI Agents represent the next evolution: systems that think, decide, and act, so brands can deliver seamless, proactive hospitality at scale.

About Flybuy

Flybuy, by Radius Networks, is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value. With deployment in over 30,000 locations across 50+ countries, Flybuy powers millions of real-time order handoffs for some of the world's top regional and global brands.

