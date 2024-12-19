Flybuy Partners with KFC to Power New Digital-Centric Concept Store, Saucy by KFC

Flybuy is a key ingredient in our digital-centric vision, as they drive efficiency and create an optimal customer experience, Post this

By utilizing Flybuy's technology, Saucy by KFC, is set to achieve the fastest speed of service, enhance the guest experience, maintain the highest food quality, and facilitate quick order handoffs. In addition to creating a frictionless customer experience, the staff experience is simplified as well. The automatic order fire feature from Flybuy streamlines staff operations by displaying orders on the Kitchen Display System precisely when they need to start preparing the meal.

Flybuy's innovative auto-fire feature revolutionizes the order fulfillment process, ensuring that orders are fired precisely when needed and in the order guests are arriving, reducing wait times and improving the speed of service. By syncing kitchen operations with customer arrivals, Flybuy enhances order accuracy, optimizes food freshness, and maintains the highest product quality. This streamlined approach not only drives faster service but also elevates the customer experience, encouraging repeat visits and boosting overall satisfaction. With faster, fresher meals, customers are more likely to return, fostering long-term loyalty and increased revenue.

"Flybuy is a key ingredient in our digital-centric vision, as they drive efficiency and create an optimal customer experience," says Christophe Poirier, KFC's Chief New Concept Officer. "We have set a new standard for convenience and innovation at Saucy by KFC and we are thrilled to collaborate with Flybuy."

"We are thrilled to be a part of KFC's digital-centric concept store," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-founder of Flybuy. "Our technology is fully integrated into the KFC tech stack, automating the entire order-ahead pickup journey and reducing the cognitive load on the staff . We are confident that Saucy by KFC will set a new standard for speed and quality in the industry."

The collaboration between Flybuy and KFC represents a significant step towards leveraging technology to create a more efficient and streamlined dining experience. Customers can look forward to faster service, fresher food, and smoother order pickups at KFC's new digital-centric concept store.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, dine-in, and loyalty programs—all within a single, seamless solution. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, retailers, and hotels, Flybuy's AI-driven location-based solutions are transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 30,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

