Flybuy Powers New Location-Triggered Gamification Experiences that Increase App Downloads and Loyalty Adoption

By combining interactive game mechanics with real-time location signals, we help brands turn engagement into moments of discovery that drive participation and loyalty. Post this

District Taco, a premier authentic Mexican restaurant with more than 20 locations, recently ran a four-week "Spin & Win" promotion. Guests were encouraged to download the app to play the game, and then invited to spin a digital wheel for a chance to earn reward points when near a District Taco location. Rewards were automatically delivered to guests' loyalty accounts - no codes, no extra steps.

The campaign demonstrated strong results, including a 20% engagement rate, an 11% increase in reward usage, and a 23% lift in new loyalty user sign-ups! Guests could play once per day, with all rewards delivered digitally, creating a frictionless and repeatable engagement loop.

"This is more than a promotion," says Joshua Foster, VP of Information Technology at District Taco, "it's the beginning of a new gamified customer experience. We're excited to introduce fun, interactive ways for our guests to engage with the brand, earn rewards, and discover new reasons to visit their neighborhood District Taco."

The experience is powered by a connected ecosystem of technologies: Brame delivers the interactive game layer, Thanx manages the customer relationship management (CRM), loyalty, and rewards fulfillment, and Flybuy enables precise, real-time location detection to trigger engagement at the optimal moment. Together, the systems create a seamless, location-aware experience that lets guests play and receive rewards instantly, without needing to scan codes, enter contests, or take extra steps.

"Mobile engagement shouldn't be detached from real-world behavior; it should align with what customers are doing at the moment," says Marc Wallace, CEO & Co-Founder of Flybuy. "By combining real-time location signals with fun, gamified experiences, brands move beyond static promotions to deliver dynamic, end-to-end opportunities to drive customer engagement and loyalty. The result is more relevant interactions that drive stronger engagement and measurable business impact."

"Gamification is most effective when it's seamless, timely, and embedded into the customer journey," said Nicola Späni, CGO & Co-Founder at BRAME. "By combining interactive game mechanics with real-time location signals, we help brands turn engagement into moments of discovery that drive participation and loyalty."

"Gamification is only as valuable as the behavior it creates after the game ends," says Zach Goldstein, CEO & Founder at Thanx. "Most games chase novelty. What earns the next visit is what the guest experiences the moment the game ends: a reward already in their account, redeemable with one tap, with nothing to copy, share, or chase. One point of friction breaks the loop."

With location-triggered gamification now part of its expanding platform, Flybuy is continuing to help brands transform everyday visits into dynamic, rewarding experiences. Additional gamified formats and enhanced capabilities are expected to roll out soon, giving partners new ways to engage customers and build lasting loyalty.

About Flybuy

Flybuy is the leading omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize speed of service across pickup, delivery, and drive-thru. In an era where every second matters, especially for order-ahead and off-premise fulfillment, Flybuy reduces wait times and ensures fast, accurate, and seamless handoffs—boosting both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Through its integrated Marketing Suite, Flybuy also enables brands to deliver hyper-targeted, moment-based messages during key stages of the customer journey—helping to drive engagement, increase check size, and support broader loyalty initiatives. Tailored for restaurants, grocery, and retail, Flybuy's AI-driven location engine is transforming how brands manage off-premise transactions and drive customer lifetime value.

About Brame

BRAME is the enterprise platform for gamified customer growth — the interactive experience layer that turns existing campaigns, incentives, and data into gamified experiences that drive repeat behavior. Built for loyalty, CRM, and digital teams at enterprise consumer brands, BRAME closes the critical gap in today's MarTech stack: nothing in CRM, loyalty, or personalization is designed to make customers genuinely want to engage. Powered by proven behavioral design principles and trusted by KFC, Heineken, McDonald's, Lindt, REWE, and 100+ leading consumer brands across retail, QSR, and e-commerce, BRAME has powered more than 10,000 gamification campaigns worldwide — delivering higher repeat engagement, increased purchase frequency, and greater customer lifetime value. Learn more at https://www.brame.io/?utm_source=partner&utm_medium=pr-article+&utm_campaign=EXT-Flybuy-Gamification-PR.

About Thanx

Thanx is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform built for restaurants. We help brands drive profitable growth by increasing guest frequency, growing direct sales, and reducing reliance on discounts. Thanx unifies loyalty, digital ordering, and marketing automation into one platform that turns first-time guests into regulars and delivers measurable business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thanx was founded in 2011.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

Press Contact: Rachel Heffernan, [email protected]

Media Contact

Rebecca McFarland, Flybuy, 1 2026819434, [email protected], flybuy.com

SOURCE Flybuy