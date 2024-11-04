Flycatcher Opens First Medspa Location Exclusively for Men

The 2024 State of the Industry Report by the American MedSpa Association notes that only 11% of medspa visits are from men, with most male clients aged 35 to 64. "While men continue to represent a smaller segment of the medspa market, the industry's rapid growth and shifting cultural perceptions are creating new demand for male-oriented self-care," said Chris Heiler, Founder and Chief Flycatcher. "With men anticipated to spend around $2 billion annually on medical aesthetics, Flycatcher is well positioned to meet this demand by providing an environment and experience that's both inviting and specifically tailored to men."