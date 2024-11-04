Flycatcher Opens First Medspa Location Exclusively for Men

New Texas Hill Country practice redefines men's medical aesthetics with customized skincare and anti-aging treatments in a comfortable, male-friendly environment.
SPICEWOOD, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flycatcher, a medical aesthetics practice tailored exclusively for men, officially opened its doors this month, bringing a dedicated, male-centric medspa experience to the Texas Hill Country. Located just three miles west of The Galleria on State Highway 71, Flycatcher offers advanced non-invasive treatments such as laser hair removal, acne treatments, anti-aging treatments for sun-damaged skin, and skin-tightening solutions, all within a modern space designed to make men feel at ease.
The 2024 State of the Industry Report by the American MedSpa Association notes that only 11% of medspa visits are from men, with most male clients aged 35 to 64. "While men continue to represent a smaller segment of the medspa market, the industry's rapid growth and shifting cultural perceptions are creating new demand for male-oriented self-care," said Chris Heiler, Founder and Chief Flycatcher. "With men anticipated to spend around $2 billion annually on medical aesthetics, Flycatcher is well positioned to meet this demand by providing an environment and experience that's both inviting and specifically tailored to men."
With a full spectrum of treatments aimed at supporting men's skin care, Flycatcher's services reflect the changing attitudes toward male grooming and self-care. "Men are becoming more proactive about self-care, and Flycatcher's goal is to make these treatments as approachable and impactful as possible," Heiler continued. "Our focus on men's unique needs allows us to address an underrepresented demographic in the $20 billion medical aesthetics industry, where men are increasingly investing in their health and confidence."
