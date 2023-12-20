FlyCFG Introduces Travel Insurance Program to Protect Your Charter Flights

This Travel Insurance program is a reflection of our dedication to our clients' needs and our pursuit of excellence Post this

"When a plane breaks, it can put travelers in a tough situation," said Jordan Brown, CEO of FlyCFG. "Rather than having to pay a significant premium out of pocket for replacement lift, FlyCFG clients will now have the peace of mind to know their trip is protected."

More than 12% of all private charter flights encounter mechanical disruptions, and finding a new aircraft last minute can be significantly more expensive. FlyCFG's Travel Insurance program assures clients that any mechanical delay within 10 days of their trip will not only be 100% covered but often resolved with a superior aircraft.

Normally, securing a replacement aircraft can cost an average of 20% more than the original charter. FlyCFG's program elegantly navigates this challenge, ensuring that clients are not burdened with unexpected additional costs.

Moreover, FlyCFG leverages its strategic partnerships across the country and exclusive guarantees with operators to ensure the availability of high-pedigree replacement aircraft. This means that even in the rare instances where a replacement is necessary, clients can expect the same level of service and quality they are accustomed to with FlyCFG.

"This Travel Insurance program is a reflection of our dedication to our clients' needs and our pursuit of excellence," Brown continued. "This is yet another way FlyCFG is staying on the leading edge of private aviation."

The Travel Insurance program is now available to all FlyCFG clients. For more details about this program, interested parties are encouraged to contact FlyCFG.

Media Contact

Jordan Brown, FlyCFG, 1 5612086346, [email protected], https://charterflightgroup.com/

SOURCE FlyCFG