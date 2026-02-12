FlyEpic Makes Its Debut with an Innovative Fractional Aircraft Ownership Program Centered on Epic E1000 Aircrafts

Aviation Innovators Launch a Company Democratizing Private Aircraft Ownership

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlyEpic, a next generation private aviation company, announces the official launch of its fractional aircraft ownership program designed to redefine how travelers access private aircraft ownership.

Born out of a desire to disrupt the world of private aviation, FlyEpic is a fractional aircraft ownership company that uniquely combines best-in-class aircrafts, streamlined ownership options, and operational excellence with an accessible pricing structure. The company is designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs, investors, and ambitious high-net-worth individuals looking for a smarter, more flexible approach to aircraft ownership.

"We believe private aircraft ownership shouldn't just be about exclusivity. It should be about access, performance, and reimagining what's possible," said Toby Woods, founding CEO of FlyEpic. "Owning an aircraft should be accessible without compromising quality or experience."

An Innovative Fractional Aircraft

FlyEpic's fractional ownership model allows customers to purchase a share of an Epic E1000, an advanced, industry-leading, carbon-fiber, turboprop aircraft designed and manufactured in Bend, Oregon. The program offers a predictable aircraft ownership experience, without the varied costs and logistics of owning a full aircraft. Shares begin at 1/16 ownership, which includes 50 flight hours annually for $285,000, scaling up to shares of 1/8 and 1/4. For qualified fractional share buyers, FlyEpic also offers a one-time introductory charter program with 25 flight hours for $100,000.

Best-In-Class Aircraft and Experience

The FlyEpic fleet is comprised of award-winning Epic E1000 aircrafts, recognized for its blend of performance, efficiency, and comfort. The E1000 can climb to 34,000 feet in just 20 minutes and cruise at speeds of 385 mph covering 1200 nautical miles, making it the most advanced turboprop aircraft on the market. Its size and speed allow access to more than 15,000 airport destinations, delivering an unprecedented combination of access and efficiency. The aircraft also boasts a premium cabin experience seating up to four passengers and is equipped with Starlink high-speed internet.

"Our program lets owners regain control of their schedules, reduce travel stress, and connect seamlessly between cities and towns throughout the West Coast and beyond," Woods added.

Community and Vision

The FlyEpic model delivers guaranteed availability and a seamless ownership experience, including veteran pilots and highly experienced maintenance teams, while preserving the tangible asset value of aircraft ownership. More than just a fractional ownership solution, FlyEpic is building a vibrant community of like-minded leaders, innovators, and visionaries who can share access to exceptional aircrafts and curated experiences.

For more information about FlyEpic visit www.flyepic.aero or connect by email for any questions at [email protected]; interview requests and/or aircraft tours are also available.

About FlyEpic

FlyEpic (www.flyepic.aero) is an advanced aviation company designed to democratize private aircraft ownership for today's busy, ambitious travelers. Offering fractional ownership of high performance Epic E1000 aircrafts, FlyEpic provides predictable access, professional operation, and a community-focused experience for those who value their time and their journey.

Media Contact

Richard Ngo-Tran, FlyEpic, 1 5417350495, [email protected], www.flyepic.aero

SOURCE FlyEpic