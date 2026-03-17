Flying Bowling's AeroPin™ String Pinsetter Achieves Official USBC Certification, Redefining Professional Bowling Centers

We have always been committed to redefining the technical standards of string pinsetters and dispelling the industry's long-standing bias that they are 'non-professional.' Post this

Meeting the "Gold Standard" of Professional Bowling The USBC's Equipment Specifications serve as the definitive "Gold Standard" for the sport. This global accreditation guarantees that centers equipped with the AeroPin system are fully authorized to host USBC-certified tournaments, ensuring absolute professional integrity.

During the evaluations, the AeroPin demonstrated data-driven excellence:

Optimized String Technology: Utilizing a precisely calibrated 55.50-inch string length, the AeroPin ensures natural pin oscillation that authentically replicates traditional free-fall pinsetters.

Flawless Rebound Performance: In extreme rebound testing for complex spare leaves (such as the 2-7-8-10 and 4-6-7-10 configurations), the system achieved a 100% success rate.

The Future of Lane Technology: Introducing the AeroPin System

For bowling center owners, Family Entertainment Center (FEC) investors, and commercial real estate developers, achieving USBC certification is only half the story. The core value of the newly certified USBC Certified New Generation Standard Bowling String Pinsetter System - AeroPin lies in its unparalleled operational efficiency.

Designed to maximize Return on Investment (ROI), the AeroPin system features the following:

20% to 30% Faster Ball Return: A redesigned drive mechanism and optimized track system significantly improve ball return speeds, enhancing the player experience and maximizing lane turnover.

Enhanced Maintenance Accessibility: The system features a modular internal layout and an intelligent monitoring module that provides real-time status and early-warning notifications, minimizing downtime and reducing maintenance overhead.

Global Adaptability: Its standardized electrical interfaces seamlessly integrate into full-size international lanes, compact boutique layouts, bars, and luxury hospitality venues.

"We have always been committed to redefining the technical standards of string pinsetters and dispelling the industry's long-standing bias that they are 'non-professional,'" stated the head of Flying Bowling. "The AeroPin's USBC certification is the ultimate recognition of our innovation. It delivers a world-class bowling experience that meets the highest international standards."

To read the full details of the USBC certification test report, please visit the official Flying Bowling USBC Accreditation News Page.

For more information on upgrading your venue with the ultimate string pinsetter technology, explore the AeroPin String Pinsetter Product Details.

About Flying Bowling Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Flying Bowling Co., Ltd. is a premier global innovator and high-quality bowling equipment manufacturer. With a commitment to advancing the sport through cutting-edge technology, Flying Bowling provides comprehensive, turnkey solutions ranging from professional lane construction and standard string pinsetters to advanced digital scoring systems for commercial bowling and entertainment centers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jackson Qin

Company: Flying Bowling Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.flyingbowling.com/ https://www.flybowling.com

Media Contact

Jackson Qin, Flying Bowling Co., Ltd., 86 +8615013107020, [email protected], https://www.flyingbowling.com

SOURCE Flying Bowling Co., Ltd.