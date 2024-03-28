The 32-year-old will represent Frederick at the TBL All-Star Weekend next weekend in Medora, IN

FREDERICK, Md., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 23rd, the day before his 32nd birthday, Flying Cows forward Tavares Sledge was officially named to the

TBL All-Star team! Sledge is currently averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 12.3 rebounds per game, which

currently ranks fourth in the league. The team captain has helped lead the Cows to a 6-1 start to the season and sole

possession of first place in the Atlantic Northeast division.

TBL's All-Star weekend will take place on Friday & Saturday, March 29th & 30th in Medora, Indiana. The planned

events include a one-on-one tournament, a three-point contest, a dunk contest and the TBL All-Star game.

The All-Star weekend events can be streamed live on TBLTV.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The

organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season! The TBL fashions itself as

a 2nd tier league with quality of play being just a notch below the NBA G-League.

The Frederick Flying Cows are a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a

high-level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to

become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud! The team will

be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens!

