Flying Eyes Optics Announces Sponsorship of National STOL Series for 2024 Season

Flying Eyes Optics is proud to announce its sponsorship of the National STOL Series for the 2024 season. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration between two innovators in their respective fields, bringing together the world of Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aviation and cutting-edge eyewear technology.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flying Eyes Optics is proud to announce its sponsorship of the National STOL Series for the 2024 season. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration between two innovators in their respective fields, bringing together the world of Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aviation and cutting-edge eyewear technology.

Tom Wolf, founder of National STOL, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be partnered with Flying Eyes Optics for the 2024 season. When I discovered Flying Eyes a few years ago, I found that these are the most comfortable, and durable sunglasses to wear under my headset or helmet! We are excited to bring these Glasses and Sunglasses to the world of Short Takeoff and Landing and the National STOL series."

Grant Stoecker, Marketing Manager at Flying Eyes, commented on the sponsorship, saying, "Partnering with the National STOL Series aligns perfectly with Flying Eyes' commitment to supporting the aviation community. Our high-quality eyewear that enhances performance and comfort, letting pilots focus on what matters. We're long time fans of STOL, and are proud to sponsor National STOL and contribute to the success of this thrilling competition."

Flying Eyes Optics is known for its innovative designs that prioritize comfort, durability, and functionality, making them the preferred choice for pilots, motorcyclists, and outdoor adventurers worldwide.

For more information about Flying Eyes Optics and their products, visit www.flyingeyesoptics.com.

For more information about National STOL, visit www.nationalstol.com.

Media Contact

Grant Stoecker, Flying Eyes Optics, 1 7873055344, [email protected], flyingeyesoptics.com

SOURCE Flying Eyes Optics