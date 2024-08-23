"FMBC is honored to have Dr. Dennis Hollinger from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary kick off our 'His Voice, Your Vote' series and 'Candidates & Community' Prayer Vigil for local candidates running for office in Cabarrus County. This series and prayer vigil will be held in advance of North Carolina's 8th District upcoming election. Our goal is to bring our community together, including residents, candidates, local churches, associations, and businesses, to participate in praying over every individual exercising their right to vote, and over every candidate pledging to address the serious issues facing our community today."

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FMBC-Concord Presents "His Voice, Your Vote" Series for Election Season.

Join Us on Sunday, August 18 followed by Candidates Prayer Vigil on October 16th.

The First Baptist Church (FMBC) kicked off the "His Voice, Your Vote" series on August 18. The keynote speaker for the event was President Emeritus Dr. Dennis Hollinger from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. The series started at FMBC on Sunday, August 18, at 9:30 a.m. and will continue through October 30. FMBC is located at 59 Chestnut Drive, S.W., Concord, NC 28025. All worship services and "His Voice, Your Vote" events are open to the public, and everyone is invited.

Dr. Herb Rhedrick, the lead pastor of FMBC, will deliver a relevant message each Sunday from August 18 through October 30. The messages will focus on becoming faithful, informed, and influential voters and community difference-makers, regardless of one's political party, posture, or position.

"FMBC is honored to have Dr. Dennis Hollinger from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary kick off our 'His Voice, Your Vote' series and 'Candidates & Community' Prayer Vigil for local candidates running for office in Cabarrus County. This series and prayer vigil will be held in advance of North Carolina's 8th District upcoming election. Our goal is to bring our community together, including residents, candidates, local churches, associations, and businesses, to participate in praying over every individual exercising their right to vote, and over every candidate pledging to address the serious issues facing our community today."

Here is the list of candidates in alphabetic order who have RSVP'd to attend the prayer vigil to date:

Shannon Bray (NC Lieutenant Governor)





(NC Lieutenant Governor) Brian Echevarria (NC House of Representatives, District 82)





(NC House of Representatives, District 82) Eulonda Rushing ( Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners)





( Board of Commissioners) Keshia Sandidge ( Cabarrus County Board of Education)





( Board of Education) Dr. Kim Sexton-Lewter (NC Senate, District 34)





(NC Senate, District 34) Mishell Williams ( Cabarrus County Board of Education)

There is no registration required for the 'Candidates & Community" Prayer Vigil. Walk-ins (political candidates & community members) are welcome.

