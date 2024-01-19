FMCA RV Association Announces New T-Mobile Collaboration

Members of FMCA, an association for owners of all types of RVs, will have access to T-Mobile service.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "T-Mobile's been great to work with, and we are pleased to team up with the company again to offer FMCA members a plan that will help them connect seamlessly," FMCA president Gary Milner said. "And more good news for our members: this plan works not only in the United States but also across land borders."

T-Mobile does not have annual contracts, and plans for FMCA members come with a 5G mobile hotspot device. Plus, customers get 5GB of high-speed data and then unlimited data at up to max 256kbps speeds in Canada and Mexico depending on the plan.