FMCA RV Association Announces New T-Mobile Collaboration

Members of FMCA, an association for owners of all types of RVs, will have access to T-Mobile service.
CINCINNATI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "T-Mobile's been great to work with, and we are pleased to team up with the company again to offer FMCA members a plan that will help them connect seamlessly," FMCA president Gary Milner said. "And more good news for our members: this plan works not only in the United States but also across land borders."
T-Mobile does not have annual contracts, and plans for FMCA members come with a 5G mobile hotspot device. Plus, customers get 5GB of high-speed data and then unlimited data at up to max 256kbps speeds in Canada and Mexico depending on the plan.
With the power of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, FMCA members will be able to use their mobile hotspot for business or pleasure. So, whether members are working from the road or using the internet for streaming movies, playing games, or staying in touch with family and friends, this new plan from FMCA has them covered.
For more information about FMCA's Tech Connect+ plan, including the new T-Mobile option, visit http://www.fmca.com/techconnect.
ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE
FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 125,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com.
