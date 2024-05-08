FMCA RV Association Illuminating The Way To RV Ownership With New "Pathfinder" Program

FMCA decided to create a new membership category called Pathfinder, with the goal of assisting these "RV intenders" and making sure they are armed with the know-how they should have as they launch their RV adventure. Post this

FMCA publishes Family RVing, a bimonthly magazine — in print, digital, and web formats — as well as its monthly "Mile Marker" and quarterly "Tech Talk" e-newsletters. In addition, the association offers FMCA University, an unparalleled online repository of knowledge available exclusively to members. Another key component of FMCA's education program is biannual events where approximately 100 different RV-related seminar sessions take place. Plus, in partnership with the RV Driving School, hands-on driving and backing lessons are offered prior to each of these events.

Annual dues for Pathfinder members are just $50. They will have access to all member benefits; however, they won't receive a numbered FMCA membership emblem since they don't yet own an RV on which to display it, and they will not be able to hold office or vote. Once they purchase an RV, Pathfinder members can easily convert to a full membership in FMCA.

To learn more about FMCA and all the benefits of belonging, visit FMCA.com or call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 120,000 active members.

