FMCA RV Association Introduces Monthly Membership Option

RV owners likely are familiar with the subscriptions offered by music and movie streaming services, satellite radio, and software companies, for example. FMCA leadership decided to apply this same type of hassle-free model to membership dues.

"Monthly membership is a great option for on-the-go RV owners," FMCA CEO Chris Smith said. "With this convenient alternative, RV enthusiasts can join FMCA and know that they won't have to remember to renew their membership – and won't risk losing access to benefits just when they need them most. FMCA wants to make life on the road as smooth as possible for RV owners, and this seems to be one more way of helping to ensure worry-free travel."

If FMCA members prefer, they can continue to pay dues on an annual basis. Annual dues are just $60 for the first year and $50 per year thereafter. Certain benefits, such as the FMCA Roadside Rescue emergency road service plan, powered by SafeRide RV, and the Tech Connect+ mobile internet program, will require an annual membership.

To learn more about FMCA and all the benefits of belonging, visit FMCA.com or call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 125,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its monthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at http://www.FMCA.com.

