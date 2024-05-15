FMCA RV Association Welcomes Beaver Coach Sales As Title Sponsor For "Adventure Peaks" Convention In Redmond, Oregon

"FMCA is honored to have Beaver Coach Sales serve as the title sponsor for our Redmond convention," said Gary Milner, FMCA national president. "Throughout the years, many of our members have purchased RVs from Beaver Coach Sales, and the service they provide is nothing short of exceptional." Post this

Ty Kelly, owner of Beaver Coach Sales, said he was thrilled when FMCA decided to return to Redmond, and he quickly decided that his company would roll out the red carpet to welcome attendees coming to Central Oregon from throughout North America.

"We're excited to be the title sponsor for this year's FMCA event!" Kelly said. "At Beaver Coach Sales and Service, we're all about top-notch quality and a love for the RV lifestyle, just like the FMCA community. Sponsoring FMCA is a perfect fit for us — it's a chance to meet up with fellow RV lovers and support a community that values freedom and adventure as much as we do. We can't wait to get together, share stories, and help make this an unforgettable experience for everyone. Let's make some great memories on the road!"

As title sponsor, Beaver Coach Sales will have a major presence in FMCA's promotional efforts for the convention and on-site at the Deschutes County Fair & RV Expo Center. Look for more information about the special events that FMCA and Beaver Coach Sales have planned to make the "Adventure Peaks" gathering a memorable experience for attendees.

For more information about FMCA's "Adventure Peaks" Convention Presented By Beaver Coach Sales, and to register, visit FMCA.com or call (800) 543-3622.

ABOUT FMCA: ENHANCING THE RV LIFESTYLE

FMCA is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 120,000 active members. FMCA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its bimonthly magazine, Family RVing; a medical emergency and travel assistance program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside assistance program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FMCA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FMCA.com.

