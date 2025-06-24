FNBO and Stellantis Renew Longstanding Credit Card Partnership

"This renewal reflects our shared commitment to offering rewarding, easy-to-use financial products that make a real impact on the cost of ownership and enhanced experience for our drivers." Post this

"We're proud to continue our work with Stellantis — a leader and innovator in the auto industry," said Jerry O'Flanagan, Executive Vice President at FNBO. "Together, we've built a strong and enduring credit card program that supports Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT customers in the United States throughout their vehicle ownership journey. We're excited to extend this partnership and continue improving a product that our customers love."

As part of the renewed agreement, FNBO and Stellantis will introduce enhancements focused on making redemption faster and easier while deepening cardholder engagement with dealerships. Planned improvements include:

New ways to offset vehicle ownership costs, aligning with Stellantis's commitment to delivering a world-class ownership experience.

Increased redemption value at participating Stellantis dealerships, offering even greater value for cardholders.

Greater dealership loyalty integration.

Streamlined in-Dealership redemption process for a faster, more seamless experience.

"As we continue to build loyalty and deliver more value to our vehicle owners, FNBO remains an essential partner in helping us meet those goals," said Jason Russ, Vice President of Retail Marketing, Media Integrations, Stellantis. "This renewal reflects our shared commitment to offering rewarding, easy-to-use financial products that make a real impact on the cost of ownership and enhanced experience for our drivers."

The Jeep® Rewards Mastercard® and DrivePlus Mastercard® will continue offering competitive rewards and benefits, including earning points on all purchases, with accelerated earning on Stellantis dealership & websites, gas & travel purchases. Points can be redeemed for Mopar® service, parts, accessories, travel, gift cards and cash back.

For more information on the Jeep® Rewards Mastercard®, visit card.fnbo.com/landing/jeep

For more on the DrivePlus Mastercard®, visit drivepluscard.com

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated

Media Contact

Alex Kofsky, FNBO, 1 3017751851, [email protected], https://www.fnbo.com/

SOURCE FNBO