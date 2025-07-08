FNBO and Wawa Launch Wawa's new World Mastercard® -- A New Way to Fuel Savings and Everyday Rewards

To learn more about and apply for the Wawa Mastercard, visit WawaMastercard.com/PR. Post this

"We are deeply appreciative of our customers and we're thrilled to launch a credit card experience that aligns with what they value the most," said Preston Hawkins, Wawa Treasurer. "Together with FNBO and Mastercard, we're delivering a card that fuels real savings while fulfilling the everyday moments our customers enjoy — whether it's a morning coffee, a lunch stop, or a weekend fuel-up."

Key benefits of the Wawa Mastercard include:

Save 50₵ per gallon {1} as a statement credit for the first 30 days

5₵ per gallon {1} in everyday fuel savings at Wawa as a statement credit

3x Points {1} per $1 spent on Wawa purchases (excluding fuel at the pump)

spent on Wawa purchases (excluding fuel at the pump) 1x Point {1} per $1 spent everywhere else Mastercard is accepted

spent everywhere else Mastercard is accepted Earn a $25 Wawa Gift Card automatically for every 2,500 points earned {1}, redeemable at Wawa stores or on the Wawa app.

automatically for every 2,500 points earned {1}, redeemable at Wawa stores or on the Wawa app. Enjoy benefits of the Mastercard network including Mastercard Global Service, Mastercard ID Theft Protection and Zero Liability Protection {2}, as well as the added value of World Mastercard benefits such as Priceless Experiences and more.

Points earned with the Wawa Mastercard are separate from Wawa Rewards points. Customers are also encouraged to download the Wawa App to join Wawa Rewards and accumulate even more value.

"We're proud to partner with Wawa and FNBO to bring the value and convenience of the Wawa Mastercard to Wawa's customers," said John Levitsky, Co-President, United States for Mastercard. "With the strength of Mastercard's network and the added benefits of our World platform, cardholders can enjoy everyday purchases with richer savings and better security – especially while on the go."

"This partnership with Wawa and Mastercard reflects what FNBO takes deep pride in: building payment solutions that align with our partners' brand values and enhance customer loyalty," said Jerry O'Flanagan, Executive Vice President, FNBO. "We're proud to introduce a card that provides value to Wawa customers for how they already live, drive, and shop — while bringing meaningful savings and convenience."

To learn more about and apply for the Wawa Mastercard, visit WawaMastercard.com/PR.

Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.

{1} See the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms for details, including earning, redemption, expiration, and forfeiture (subject to applicable law). Credit card points are separate from points earned with Wawa Rewards.

{2} Certain terms and restrictions apply. See mastercard.com/zeroliability for further terms and conditions.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About WAWA

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C. with over 1,100 locations to date. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #22 of America's Largest Private Companies.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential. www.mastercard.com

Media Contact

