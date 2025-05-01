FNBO Announces Acquisition of Country Club Bank of Kansas City

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring together the best of both FNBO and Country Club Bank, combining our strengths, expertise and commitment to customer service to create a stronger, more innovative financial partner for not only the Kansas City area, but the entire FNBO footprint." Post this

"At FNBO, we know that long-term relationships are the cornerstone of community growth, and we were inspired by Country Club Bank's shared commitment to that ideal," said Clark Lauritzen, Chairman and President of FNBO. "This is an exciting opportunity to bring together the best of both FNBO and Country Club Bank, combining our strengths, expertise and commitment to customer service to create a stronger, more innovative financial partner for not only the Kansas City area, but the entire FNBO footprint."

Country Club Bank's history dates back to 1953 and has grown from a single commercial bank to a multi-faceted financial institution with $1.8 billion in deposits, $2.2 billion in assets and a trust company with $2.8 billion in assets under management. With more than 400 employees, its business lines include personal banking, commercial banking, wealth management and trust services, capital markets, cash management and mergers and acquisitions services.

"Country Club Bank has a deep history of taking care of its clients, and it was paramount that any partner we considered have a similar dedication," said Paul Thompson, Chairman and CEO of Country Club Bank. "We are confident FNBO is the right partner to maintain this legacy and take it even further into the future."

The acquisition brings together two historic, family-led financial institutions with deep roots in the communities they serve. Following the completion of the merger, FNBO will have nearly $35 billion in assets and 4,800 employees. Additionally, Country Club Bank's 20 branch locations in Kansas and Missouri will be rebranded and join FNBO's current 100-branch network across Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Illinois, Texas and Iowa.

"FNBO has admired Country Club Bank and its way of doing business for years," said Lauritzen. "We are proud to welcome them as part of the FNBO family and grateful for the trust the Thompson family has in us to continue their great legacy of financial service and stewardship."

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have over $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, providing personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC.

About Country Club Bank

At Country Club Bank we believe banking is about more than transactions - it's about relationships, trust, and a shared commitment to the communities we serve. As a three-generation, family-led, Kansas City based financial institution, Country Club Bank has been a cornerstone of Kansas City for more than seven decades.

Founded in 1953, our transformative journey began in 1985 when the late Byron Thompson, a visionary Kansas City entrepreneur, acquired majority ownership. The bank has since experienced remarkable growth, expanding 47 times its size to a multifaceted financial entity with more than 450 associates, over $2.2 billion in assets and a trust company with an additional $2.8 billion in assets under management, investment services, insurance, wealth management, mergers and acquisitions, and asset and liability management for community banks nationwide - alongside 20 locations across Greater Kansas City. Learn more at countryclubbank.com and connect on Facebook, and LinkedIn. Member FDIC.

Media Contact

