FNBO Awards $2,005,500 in Impact Grants: Grants Support Affordable Housing, Workforce Development and Financial Literacy Programs

FNBO awards over $2 million in Impact Grants to 97 organizations, supporting programs in the areas of affordable housing, workforce development and financial literacy. Post this

Nebraska and Iowa

FNBO awarded $1,155,500 in Impact Grants to 54 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa:

$25,000 for NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska (Columbus and Norfolk): Supports the Purchase/Rehab/Resell Program, which assists low to moderate-income individuals in attaining homeownership while revitalizing neighborhoods.

$15,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus (Columbus): Supports the construction of safe, affordable homes for low-income homeowners.

$10,000 for Centro Hispano (Columbus): Supports education, mentoring, coaching and leveraging social capital to empower small business owners.

$15,000 for Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity (Kearney): Supports the construction of safe, affordable homes for low-income homeowners.

$28,000 for Kearney Community Sustainable Housing (Kearney): Supports transitional housing units with wrap-around services for low-income families as a pathway to self-sufficiency.

$10,000 for Grand Island Habitat for Humanity (Grand Island): Supports the affordable homeownership program and new home builds in Ziller Acres.

$20,000 for Crossroads Mission Avenue (Grand Island): Supports men experiencing homelessness, including individualized case management, life-skills education, financial literacy and workforce readiness training.

$25,000 for North Platte Habitat for Humanity (North Platte): Supports the construction of affordable homes for low-income families.

$20,000 for Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity (Fremont): Supports construction costs to sell affordable, low-to-no-interest homes for low-income families in the Fremont area.

$15,000 for Lifehouse (Fremont): Supports hands-on job training, case management, and employment readiness services to help low-income individuals move from crisis to financial stability.

$25,000 for NeighborWorks Lincoln (Lincoln): Supports the Real Estate Development program, which has built and rehabilitated affordable homes for low-to-moderate income families in Lincoln.

$10,000 for Lincoln Littles (Lincoln): Supports on-the-job training with formal instruction, individualized coaching, and cohort support to help entry-level child care workers in Lincoln.

$10,000 for Echo Collective (Lincoln): Supports the Refinery Entrepreneurship program, which provides New American women in Lincoln with business education, individualized coaching, and long-term ecosystem support.

$25,000 for Autism Action Partnership (Omaha): Supports Prosper Workforce Services, a workforce development program providing specialized employment preparation and job placement services for Nebraska residents on the autism spectrum.

$20,000 for Completely Kids (Omaha): Supports the adult education program, which provides essential skill development courses to low-income caregivers with free childcare during flexible class schedules.

$50,000 for Heart Ministry Center (Omaha): Supports the Fresh Start program, which trains adults with criminal backgrounds or substance abuse histories, providing comprehensive support and guaranteed job placement.

backgrounds or substance abuse histories, providing comprehensive support and guaranteed job placement. $25,000 for Nebraska Enterprise Fund (Omaha): Supports business training, coaching, and accessible revolving loans for underserved entrepreneurs in North and South Omaha and southwest Iowa.

$40,000 for Project Houseworks (Omaha): Supports aging in place services that provide free home repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income seniors in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area, addressing safety hazards that enable independent living.

$30,000 for RISE (Omaha): Supports the workforce development program, which provides pre-release training and post-release employment services for formerly incarcerated individuals, including job placement assistance, career support, and entrepreneurship training.

$25,000 for Spark (Omaha): Supports the Developer Academy, which provides comprehensive real estate development training including project planning skills, financial guidance, and networking opportunities to address historical disparities in the field.

$20,000 for Legal Aid of Nebraska (Omaha): Supports the Housing Justice Project free civil legal assistance, including self-representation, brief counsel, and full representation, for low-income households in Douglas and Sarpy counties facing eviction or other housing instability.

$25,000 for Metropolitan Community College (Omaha): Supports Adult Basic Education programming which provides free GED preparation, ESL instruction, and workforce transition support to adult learners.

$20,000 for InCommon Community Development (Omaha): Supports operations for Neighborhood Resource Centers which provide free ESL, citizenship, financial literacy, homebuyer education, and career readiness programs.

$15,000 for Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty (Omaha): Supports Getting Ahead program to help low-income adults assess their resources, build soft skills, and develop concrete plans for moving toward self-sufficiency.

$20,000 for Stephen Center (Omaha): Supports the Pettigrew Emergency Shelter, a recovery-oriented emergency housing program serving men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Omaha with immediate basic needs, trauma-informed case management, and housing navigation services.

$20,000 for Latino Center of the Midlands (Omaha): Supports Adult Education Program, which provides multilingual ESL, GED, and job readiness instruction.

$25,000 for Child Saving Institute (Omaha): Supports case management, life skills training, and direct financial assistance for young adults aged 14-26 aging out of foster care in Nebraska, helping them build stability in housing, employment, education, and healthy relationships.

$20,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs (Council Bluffs): Supports affordable homeownership and home repair programs that serve low-income families, seniors, and individuals in unsafe housing through subsidized construction, affordable mortgages, financial education, and critical repairs.

$20,000 for Kids Can Community Center (Omaha): Supports childcare for low-income families who earn too much to qualify for state subsidies but cannot afford high-quality early childhood and out-of-school care for children ages 6 weeks to 13 years, enabling both child development and parental employment stability.

$20,000 for Mercy Housing Midwest (Omaha): Supports Resident Services programming combining individualized financial coaching, wraparound support, and HUD's Family Self-Sufficiency escrow savings program to help low-income residents build assets and achieve long-term economic mobility.

$15,000 for Restoring Dignity (Omaha): Supports HOME program, which provides refugee homeowners with in-home maintenance education delivered in their preferred language, equipping families with the practical skills and tools needed to safely maintain their homes and preserve long-term housing stability.

$20,000 for CIRA (Omaha): Supports Refugee Employment Program, which connects refugees in Nebraska to meaningful work through individualized case management, job readiness training, cultural liaison support, and long-term retention assistance.

$20,000 for Catholic Charities of Omaha (Omaha): Supports the Microbusiness Program, which provides low-income entrepreneurs in Omaha with 40 hours of hands-on business instruction.

$20,000 for Easter Seal Society of Nebraska (Omaha): Supports Youth Transitions, which provides case management support for young adults with disabilities as they transition through education into employment.

$15,000 for MICAH House (Council Bluffs): Supports emergency shelter, housing stabilization and case management for women and families experiencing homelessness.

$20,000 for The Bay (Lincoln): Supports Gap Year, a workforce development program for young adults.

$50,000 for Credit Advisors Foundation (Omaha): Supports the Embedded Counselor Program at FNBO, providing certified credit counselors to branch employees as a referral source for customers.

$20,000 for Lutheran Family Services (Omaha): Supports the Economic Empowerment Program, which provides employment support services to refugees and unemployed or underemployed individuals, including career counseling, job placement, English language classes and technology training.

$25,000 for Front Porch (Omaha): Supports the Development and Preservation loan fund, which supports the development and preservation of affordable housing units, addressing the shortage of affordable housing.

$10,000 for Girls Inc. (Omaha): Supports financial literacy education for young women who have recently transitioned from foster care and reside at Protégé House, a transitional living facility.

$20,000 for ReImagine Omaha / Metro Revamp (Omaha): Supports the LEX Program, a paid training, certification and employment pipeline for individuals who have experienced homelessness to become credentialed peer navigators and housing provider trainers.

$20,000 for Omaha Home for Boys (Omaha): Supports an independent living program for young adults containing workforce development, financial literacy and individualized support.

$20,000 for No More Empty Pots (Omaha): Supports the Culinary Certificate Program, a post-secondary workforce development program providing no-cost culinary training for underemployed and unemployed adults pursuing careers in the food service industry.

$15,000 for OneWorld Community Health Centers (Omaha): Supports employment readiness, education and workforce development for low-income parents and caregivers of children in Learning Community Center programming.

$20,000 for Midwest Housing Development Fund (Omaha): Supports technical assistance and financing for developers submitting LIHTC applications to develop affordable rental housing.

$20,000 for Ignite Nebraska (Omaha): Supports workforce development pathways including technical training, individualized career navigation and wraparound support services to reduce barriers that limit longtime employment stability.

$20,000 for Holy Name Housing (Omaha): Supports construction of affordable housing units for low- to moderate-income families and development of a green space that will help revitalize the area of 40th and Franklin Streets.

$20,000 for Omaha Municipal Land Bank (Omaha): Supports the AMD Program, which strategically addresses the affordable housing shortage and neighborhood revitalization needs by acquiring vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties and returns them to productive use.

$15,000 for Volunteers Assisting Seniors (Omaha): Supports the Homestead Exemption Application Assistance Program, which helps low- to middle-income homeowners apply for property tax relief.

$20,000 for Seventy Five North (Omaha): Supports redevelopment planning and neighborhood revitalization efforts in the Highlander neighborhood of North Omaha.

$25,000 for Canopy South (Omaha): Supports the Home Repair Program, supporting longtime homeowners in South Omaha through critical home repairs, accessibility modifications, energy-efficiency upgrades and exterior home improvements.

$20,000 for Tax Credit Alliance of Nebraska (Lincoln): Supports free tax prep, tax credit education and financial literacy for low-income Nebraska families.

$27,500 for Nebraska Housing Developers Association (Omaha): Supports energy-efficiency upgrades for low-income homeowners and homeownership/renter financial education.

$30,000 for Scottsbluff Habitat for Humanity (Scottsbluff): Supports the construction of affordable homes for low-income families.

Colorado

FNBO awarded $300,000 in Impact Grants to 16 organizations across northern Colorado:

$25,000 for Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity (Greeley): Supports a high school workforce development initiative providing students with practical construction training while supporting the building of affordable housing for low-income families.

$15,000 for The Greeley Dream Team (Greeley): Supports programming that provides high school seniors and post-secondary students with financial, career and workforce education and support.

$10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County (Greeley): Supports financial literacy and workforce development programming for underserved youth, equipping them with life and career readiness skills.

$15,000 for Loveland Habitat for Humanity (Loveland): Supports the construction of affordable homes for low-income families.

$30,000 for Project Self-Sufficiency (Loveland): Supports intensive case management, career counseling, employment services and wrap-around supports for low-income single parent families.

$20,000 for Homeward Alliance (Fort Collins): Supports the Employment and Resource Navigation (EARN) Employment Program, which provides career coaching, job readiness and financial assistance to adult job seekers who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness.

$25,000 for Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity (Fort Collins): Supports affordable home construction in a mixed-income community.

$15,000 for Neighbor to Neighbor (Fort Collins and Loveland): Supports financial education, emergency assistance and wrap-around support for families seeking greater housing stability or education related to pursuing homeownership.

$25,000 for The Matthews House (Fort Collins): Supports an intergenerational case management program serving low-income households with children addressing financial, housing and social/emotional needs.

$20,000 for Front Range Community College (Fort Collins): Supports the Larimer Small Business Development Center, which provides one-on-one business advising and practical business training for small businesses.

$15,000 for Imagine! (Boulder): Supports programming that empowers housing-insecure individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and autism to find employment.

$20,000 for Habitat St. Vrain Valley (Longmont): Supports affordable housing construction for low-income families in Longmont.

$20,000 for A Precious Child (Broomfield): Supports an intensive employment training program for young adults.

$20,000 for Intercambio (Boulder and Longmont): Supports group and one-on-one English classes for immigrants, offered both online and in-person.

$15,000 for The Inn Between of Longmont (Longmont): Supports programming that provides safe, affordable housing paired with individualized supportive services for low-income households who face barriers to housing stability.

$10,000 for TGTHR (Boulder): Supports education and workforce development services for youth and young adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Illinois

FNBO awarded $125,000 in Impact Grants to eight organizations in Illinois:

$15,000 for Family Service Agency of DeKalb (DeKalb County): Supports trauma-informed case management, workforce development support, financial capability education and targeted barrier-reduction assistance for low-income DeKalb County residents.

$25,000 for McHenry County Economic Development (McHenry County): Supports the Strong Transitions Program, which addresses business succession by preparing existing owners to exit successfully and preparing prospective buyers to acquire and operate established businesses.

$20,000 for Regional Access Mobilization Project (RAMP) (Boone and DeKalb Counties): Supports the Teens in Transition and Fast Track programs, which helps students and young adults with disabilities to build the skills and support systems needed to prepare for employment, post-secondary education, financial stability and greater independence.

$10,000 for Veterans Path to Hope (Lake and McHenry Counties): Supports a transitional housing program serving low-income veterans experiencing homelessness or housing instability that includes case management and employment assistance.

$15,000 for Friends of McHenry County College Foundation (McHenry County): Supports adult education programming at McHenry County College, which includes supportive services for students and pathways to either healthcare employment or college-level courses.

$10,000 for Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb (DeKalb County): Supports construction of a duplex, which will allow two DeKalb families to attain homeownership.

$15,000 for Habitat of Northern Fox Valley (Kane and Kendall Counties): Supports affordable housing construction, critical home repair and aging in place programs benefiting low-income families in Kane and Kendall Counties.

$15,000 for The Neighbor Project (Kane County): Supports the Aurora Financial Empowerment Center, which provides free, individualized financial counseling to low- and moderate-income individuals/families seeking to improve their financial well-being.

Kansas City

FNBO awarded $350,000 in Impact Grants to 14 organizations across the Kansas City region:

$40,000 for Great Jobs KC: Supports a five-phase program helping low- to moderate-income adults move from unstable or low-wage employment into careers providing long-term economic mobility and financial stability.

$35,000 for Inclusion Connections: Supports PawsAbilities Workforce, a daily employment program for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

$40,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City: Supports coordinated affordable housing, home repair and homebuyer education serving low- to moderate-income families.

$30,000 for Build WyCo: Supports no-cost, critical home repairs to low-income homes in Wyandotte County.

$20,000 for Literacy Kansas City: Supports adult basic education, high school equivalency and English language instruction.

$25,000 for IC Stars: Supports a two-year technology training program for low-income adults.

$20,000 for NCircle: Supports a trade skills workforce development program for adults currently or previously justice-involved.

$30,000 for Catholic Charities of NE Kansas: Supports Asset Development programming including debt reduction and wealth building education and a payday/title loan refinancing program.

$10,000 for Mission Project: Supports programming that includes financial literacy, job training and coaching for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

$25,000 for Catholic Charities of KC/St. Joseph: Supports affordable housing programs including support for veterans experiencing homelessness, low-income senior housing, permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals and emergency rental assistance.

$15,000 for Pawsperity: Supports a comprehensive dog grooming education program for low-income adults with multiple employment barriers.

$20,000 for Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City: Supports educational youth programming designed to strengthen financial capability, career readiness and workforce competencies.

$25,000 for Life Unlimited: Supports a workforce program for adults with disabilities that utilizes the social enterprise model.

$15,000 for High Aspirations: Supports a workforce program that employs older youth who earn paid work experience while serving as mentors for younger youth, also receiving job and leadership coaching themselves.

South Dakota

FNBO awarded $15,000 in Impact Grants to one organization in South Dakota:

$15,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Clay & Yankton Counties: Supports the Yankton School District Career and Technical Education (CTE) partnership in which students are build affordable homes in the Whiting neighborhood and provide critical home repairs to help neighborhood revitalization.

Texas

FNBO awarded $25,000 in Impact Grants to two organizations in Texas:

$15,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Collin County: Supports the construction and development of Cotton Groves affordable housing community for low-income families.

$10,000 for Agape (Plano): Supports the Housing 4 Hope program, which provides transitional housing and workforce/budget coaching for single women and their children experiencing homelessness.

Wyoming

FNBO awarded $35,000 in Impact Grants to two organizations in Wyoming:

$25,000 for Climb (statewide): Supports workforce training, financial education and wraparound services for low-income single mothers.

$10,000 for My Front Door (Cheyenne and Laramie): Supports programming that supports families in achieving and maintaining homeownership by providing financial preparedness education.

For more information about FNBO's impact initiatives, visit fnbo.com/impact.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for nearly 170 years. FNNI and its affiliates have $35 billion in assets and more than 4,500 employees. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with primary banking offices in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, FNBO provides personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Investments and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit | Not Guaranteed by the Bank or its Affiliates | Not FDIC Insured | Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency | May Go Down in Value

Media Contact

Sally Christensen, FNBO, 1 402-871-1933, [email protected], fnbo.com

SOURCE FNBO