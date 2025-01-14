FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) Unveils 2025 Financial Outlook

"This year's Outlook centers around future planning and offers our perspective on the U.S. financial and economic landscape, as well as key trends impacting investment portfolios," said Kurt Spieler, Chief Investment Officer of Wealth Management at FNBO. Post this

Among the Outlook's outlined perspectives:

The U.S. economy is expected to grow, driven by ongoing consumer and government spending.

Rising net worth and real wage growth are boosting consumption.

The labor market is balanced between demand and supply with manageable household debt levels.

Government spending is driving short-term growth, while corporate investment provides a more sustainable foundation.

The U.S. is leading the way in AI investment, which may lead to productivity gains and long-term economic growth.

Profits in the U.S. are projected to accelerate, though international earnings estimates remain modest.

Stocks often perform well during Fed easing cycles, but high valuations in U.S. large-caps may limit returns.

For risk-averse investors, Treasuries and municipal bonds offer appealing after-tax yields.

Given market valuations, it's prudent to rebalance portfolios to the targeted long-term asset allocation.

"History shows that investors are rewarded by maintaining a disciplined approach, a long-term time horizon and a prudent rebalancing plan. FNBO remains committed to understanding our customer's investment goals and guiding them to the appropriate asset allocation to meet those objectives," added Spieler.

To read the full text of the FNBO 2025 Outlook—visit here.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have over $31 billion in assets and 4,500 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, providing personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. As the great big, small bank founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram. Member FDIC.

Only deposit products are FDIC insured.

Investment Products are:

NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF THE BANK • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK • MAY LOSE VALUE

Media Contact

Alex Kofsky, FNBO, 1 3017751851, [email protected], https://www.fnbo.com/

SOURCE FNBO