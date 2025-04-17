FNBO, Mastercard®, and MGM Resorts International Unveil MGM RewardsTM Iconic World Elite Mastercard®

The MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard offers accelerated points earning, exclusive travel perks and VIP access to unforgettable experiences. Post this

To commemorate the launch of the Iconic Mastercard, MGM Rewards is introducing an exclusive, limited edition premium metal veneer card. Available by invitation only, this distinguished offering will be extended to a select number of existing MGM Rewards Mastercard cardholders and new Iconic cardholders.

The MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard unlocks extraordinary value for cardholders, offering accelerated points earning, exclusive travel perks and VIP access to unforgettable experiences. Whether indulging in dining, entertainment or gaming at MGM Resorts properties, cardholders will enjoy enhanced perks and discounts at over 20 luxury hotels and resorts nationwide.

Exclusive benefits include {2}:

Earn Up to 6X Points and Tier Credits:

6X Points & Tier Credits per $1 spent at MGM Rewards Destinations.

spent at MGM Rewards Destinations. 2X Points & Tier Credits per $1 spent at hotels, dining, gas stations and grocery stores.

spent at hotels, dining, gas stations and grocery stores. 1x Point & Tier Credit per $1 of deposits on BetMGM, a leading online sports betting and iGaming platform available in select markets in the United States .

of deposits on BetMGM, a leading online sports and iGaming platform available in select markets in . 1X Point & Tier Credit per $1 spent everywhere else.

spent everywhere else. Additional perks include {2}:

$200 Resort Credit upon account opening and annually at card anniversary.

Resort Credit upon account opening and annually at card anniversary. Complimentary Night Stay (up to $250 value) annually at card anniversary with $25,000 spend.

value) annually at card anniversary with spend. 10,000 Tier Credit Bonus annually at card anniversary with $25,000 spend.

spend. Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® Statement Credit valid every 4 years.

MGM Rewards Pearl Status {3}, providing benefits such as priority hotel check-in, free self-parking {4} at participating Destinations, and exclusive perks at MGM Resorts Destinations.

"We are thrilled to partner with MGM Resorts in offering unmatched benefits tailored to our cardholders' lifestyles," said Jerry O'Flanagan, Executive Vice President at FNBO. "By elevating the way our customers engage with MGM's incredible offerings, the MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard provides members with access to dream experiences.

Cardholders can experience the security and convenience of Mastercard's network, along with the meaningful rewards and benefits of Mastercard World Elite that span travel, entertainment and lifestyle – including Peacock, Lyft and more. MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard credit cardholders will enjoy additional perks, including:

World Elite Concierge – Access to a complimentary 24/7 concierge service that acts as a personal assistant for travel, dining, and special requests worldwide.

Mastercard ID Theft Protection™ – Assistance in detecting and quickly resolving identity theft issues, 24/7.

Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services® – Access extraordinary travel, dining, entertainment experiences, perks, and privileges so you can travel with peace of mind.

Priority Pass™ Digital Lounge Membership – Access membership to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide for a premium travel experience.

Trip Insurance including Trip Cancellation and Interruption, Trip Delay and MasterAssist.

"Mastercard is excited to partner with MGM Resorts International to provide cardholders with Priceless Experiences that bring extraordinary value to MGM cardholders' everyday lives," said John Levitsky, Co-President, United States for Mastercard. "Together, we are introducing payment innovations with the security of our network while unlocking valuable benefits that enhance the guest experience with every destination traveled."

For Life's Greatest Rewards.

With an annual fee {1} of $249, the MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard is the ultimate key to unlocking VIP treatment, allowing members to accumulate points and Tier Credits faster than ever. All backed by Mastercard Zero Liability Protection {5}.

Interested customers can apply for the MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard at https://mgmrewards.com/mastercard.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $32 billion in assets and 4,500 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.

{1} For additional information about the Annual Percentage Rates APRs, fees and other costs, see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at the time of application.

{2} See the Credit Card Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms for details. Points are referred to as MGM Mastercard Points and can be redeemed for Slot Dollars and MGM Rewards Points. MGM Resorts International owns the MGM Rewards program. Please visit mgmrewards.com or call 866.789.6716 for MGM Rewards program rules, including earning, redemption, expiration or forfeiture of Points and Tier Credits.

{3} MGM Rewards Tier will remain at least Pearl Status as long as your account remains open and in good standing.

{4} Self-parking is complimentary for MGM Rewards Mastercard cardholders. Guests must insert their MGM Rewards card at the exit gate to receive the free parking benefit. All parking is subject to availability, which may vary by facility location and Tier Status.

{5} Certain terms and restrictions apply. See Mastercard.com/zeroliability for further terms and conditions.

Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.www.mastercard.com

