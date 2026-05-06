FNBO Releases 2025 Impact Report: Bank Delivers Strong Progress Toward Community Impact Goals, Surpassing Key Targets

More than $8.5 million invested, 35,000 volunteer hours and an "Outstanding" CRA rating for the fourth time, FNBO's 2025 Impact Report demonstrates what sustained commitment and measurable action can achieve for communities across its footprint. Post this

FNBO's Impact Strategy includes four key components: promoting financial well-being, driving economic development, empowering employees and fostering a more sustainable future. Among the report highlights from 2025:

More than $8.5 million given through community sponsorships, capital donations and Impact Grants to nonprofit organizations.

Over 35,000 FNBO employee service hours spent giving back to the community through volunteering to provide financial education, serving on nonprofit boards of directors or supporting community organizations and events.

More than $42.6 million to support Community Development Investments to increase access to affordable housing, build businesses and create jobs.

Nearly $1 million donated to 27 United Way chapters across FNBO's footprint.

The report further breaks down key impact areas, ranging from community reinvestment excellence to emissions reduction.

Fourth Consecutive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act Rating

FNBO earned its fourth consecutive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating in 2025, placing the bank among fewer than 2% of OCC-regulated institutions to achieve this distinction over a 14-year period. The rating reflects FNBO's sustained performance across lending, investment and service, and reinforces its long-standing commitment to expanding access to credit, supporting economic development and strengthening communities across its nine-state footprint.

2035 Sustainability Goals

The 2025 Impact Report also highlights continued progress toward FNBO's 2035 Sustainability Goals, with meaningful advancements across emissions reduction, waste diversion and water conservation. Highlights include:

Emissions Reduction: FNBO achieved an additional 7% reduction in emissions and all corporate buildings transitioned to 100% renewable electricity by the end of 2025, supported by efficiency upgrades and partnerships with local utility providers. Additionally, FNBO implemented energy-efficient infrastructure solutions to reduce the energy required to heat and cool facilities. Electricity savings now total 69.7 GWh, enough electricity to power First National Tower for over 8 years.

Waste Diversion: Enhanced staff education and updated waste systems have driven a 90% landfill diversion rate at First National Bank Tower and the Technology Center, with expanded recycling and composting initiatives underway. Total waste diverted from 2020-2025 amounts to 7,272 tons. A comprehensive plan is in place to extend these efforts across all corporate locations this year.

Water Conservation: FNBO is working toward reducing water use by 20% each year through 2035 and achieved a 22% reduction in 2025. This progress has been made through initiatives such as smart irrigation, turf reduction and sustainable landscaping projects.

Employee Impact Fund

FNBO employees came together on Giving Tuesday to make a meaningful impact in the fight against food insecurity. Through the Employee Impact Fund, employees contributed nearly $23,000, which FNBO more than matched, for a total of over $50,000 in support for families in need.

Donations were distributed to 20 nonprofit organizations across FNBO's footprint, aligning with employee priorities and community needs. Major recipients included Heart Ministry Center and Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha, Harvesters in the Kansas City metro, MICAH House in Council Bluffs and the Salvation Army in North Platte. Additional support reached communities across Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming. This effort reflects the power of collective giving and underscores FNBO employees' shared commitment to strengthening the communities they call home.

More information on these initiatives, goals, the impact being made and more is available in the full report at fnbo.com/impact.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for nearly 170 years. FNNI and its affiliates have $35 billion in assets and more than 4,500 employees. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with primary banking offices in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, FNBO provides personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Investments and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit | Not Guaranteed by the Bank or its Affiliates | Not FDIC Insured | Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency | May Go Down in Value

Media Contact

Sally Christensen, FNBO, 1 402-871-1933, [email protected], fnbo.com

SOURCE FNBO