FNBO Unveils Enhanced, Rebranded Home Improvement and Point-of-Sale Lending Platform

"The title, Slice by FNBO, speaks precisely to what we do: offer flexible financing options that allow customers to break larger purchases into smaller slices," said Brett Worick, SVP, Point of Sale Lending at FNBO.

Expanded features, powered by an all-new technology platform, include:

Longest terms and highest loan amount options in the industry

Competitive promotional offers including deferred payment

Flexible and tailored staged-funding options

Instant decisions up to 70% of the time

Shorter consumer application process

Underwriting deeper in the FICO spectrum

Enhanced customer portal

"Slice has helped make our selling process easy and seamless, providing attentive support at all stages of the financing process. With competitive terms and attractive rates, Slice offers exceptional value to us and our customers, proving to be an indispensable partner in our business growth," said Slice customer Raul Araujo, Manager, LockTight Impact Windows, Doors & Roofing.

Slice® by FNBO offers solutions for home improvement providers, retailers, luxury and home goods and professional services. For more information, visit: fnbo.com/slice.

About Slice by FNBO:

Slice by FNBO, a division of FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), specializes in home improvement financing with flexible terms and fixed interest for loans up to $150,000. FNBO, a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have over $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect on Facebook, X and Instagram.

