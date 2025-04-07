FNEX & Maverick Fund Solutions Partner to Expand Access to Curated Alternative Investments for RIAs

"With alternative investments becoming a cornerstone of sophisticated wealth management, our partnership with Maverick Fund Solutions reinforces FNEX's commitment to delivering high-quality opportunities to RIAs," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX. Post this

Expanding Access to Curated Alternative Investments

The FNEX Alternatives Market is designed to provide wealth managers with access to a diverse range of private equity, real estate, private debt, and venture capital opportunities. Built with technology-driven efficiency, custodial integration, and automated workflows, FNEX offers a streamlined experience for RIAs seeking differentiated investments beyond traditional asset classes.

"With alternative investments becoming a cornerstone of sophisticated wealth management, our partnership with Maverick Fund Solutions reinforces FNEX's commitment to delivering high-quality opportunities to RIAs," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX.

Leveraging Maverick's Expertise in Fund Distribution

Maverick Fund Solutions brings extensive experience in asset raising and fund marketing, having successfully helped top-tier asset managers expand their reach. Through this collaboration, FNEX will benefit from Maverick's robust infrastructure and strategic salesforce, further enhancing market penetration and advisor engagement.

Jeff Robinson, Co-CEO of Maverick Fund Solutions, added: "Partnering with FNEX allows us to bring a broader range of institutional-quality alternative investments to RIAs. The FNEX Alternatives Market aligns with our mission to simplify access to top-tier investment opportunities while maintaining the highest standards of service and compliance."

Sam Stubbert, Co-CEO of Maverick Fund Solutions, commented: "FNEX has built an impressive marketplace that streamlines alternative investment access for advisors. Our expertise in fund distribution, combined with FNEX's innovative platform, creates an unmatched value proposition for RIAs looking to incorporate alternatives into their client portfolios."

A Commitment to Alternative Investment Innovation

With over $15 billion in private securities transactions and a network of 120+ financial professionals, FNEX continues to push the boundaries of how investors and advisors engage with alternative investments. This partnership underscores FNEX's focus on combining institutional-quality investments, advanced technology, and personal sales support to create a seamless and effective solution for RIAs.

For more information about FNEX Alternatives Market, visit www.fnex.com or contact [email protected].

Disclaimer: The FNEX Alternatives Marketplace is intended for use by financial professionals only. Access is restricted to registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and other qualified institutional investors.

About FNEX

FNEX is a fintech-enabled investment bank and private securities liquidity platform, specializing in private capital markets, M&A advisory, fund distribution, and alternative investment products. With a track record of over $15 billion in transactions, FNEX provides innovative financial solutions to institutions, wealth managers and RIA. Securities-related transactions are offered through FNEX Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Maverick Fund Solutions

Maverick Fund Solutions is a leading third-party wholesaler specializing in fund distribution and asset raising for alternative investment managers. With deep expertise in fund sales, marketing, and distribution strategies, Maverick helps connect top-tier asset managers with a broad network of RIAs and institutions.

Media Contact

Eve Tan, FNEX, 1 (888) 580-2588, [email protected], https://fnex.com/

SOURCE FNEX