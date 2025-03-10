FNEX Appoints Bobby Dalzell as President of FNEX Wealth

FNEX, a leading fintech-enabled investment bank, recently announced the launch of FNEX Wealth, a multi-family office platform designed to empower wealth managers and RIAs in delivering sophisticated, institutional-quality solutions to their high-net-worth (HNW) clients. Leading FNEX Wealth is Bobby Dalzell, a Certified Wealth Strategist, bringing deep expertise in advising business owners, families, and institutions. Dalzell joins FNEX Wealth from Indie Asset Partners and previously Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC.
INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FNEX, a leading fintech-enabled investment bank, recently announced the launch of FNEX Wealth, a multi-family ffice platform designed to empower wealth managers and RIAs in delivering sophisticated, institutional-quality solutions to their high-net-worth (HNW) clients. By integrating alternative investments, private investment access, and family governance solutions into a seamless financial ecosystem, FNEX Wealth enables advisors to strengthen client relationships and provide institutional-caliber family office services.
Leading FNEX Wealth is Bobby Dalzell, a Certified Wealth Strategist, bringing deep expertise in advising business owners, families, and institutions. Dalzell joins FNEX Wealth from Indie Asset Partners and previously Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC. As a second-generation advisor, he upholds a half-century family legacy of financial stewardship, blending classical investment principles with modern strategies to help clients build, manage, and transition wealth.
"Bobby's deep experience, industry leadership, and commitment to client-focused wealth management make him the ideal leader for FNEX Wealth," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX. As President of FNEX Wealth, Dalzell will oversee the firm's wealth advisory platform, focusing on providing comprehensive investment solutions, risk management strategies, and intergenerational wealth planning.
With this appointment, FNEX Wealth strengthens its position as a premier destination for private market investment opportunities and bespoke wealth solutions, continuing to expand its offerings for clients seeking differentiated, high-performance strategies.
About FNEX Wealth
FNEX Wealth is the multi-family office division of FNEX Capital, a leading fintech-enabled investment bank and private securities liquidity platform. Founded in 2012, FNEX Capital has executed over $15 billion in transactions across M&A, private equity, venture capital, private credit, and alternative investments, with a presence spanning multiple states and international markets. Designed for wealth managers and RIAs, FNEX Wealth provides institutional-grade investment access, multi-family office infrastructure, and strategic wealth solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.
For more information about FNEX Wealth, visit fnexwealth,com or email [email protected].
Media Contact
Eve Tan, FNEX, 1 (888) 580-2588, [email protected], https://fnex.com/
SOURCE FNEX
