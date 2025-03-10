FNEX Appoints Bobby Dalzell as President of FNEX Wealth

"Bobby's deep experience, industry leadership, and commitment to client-focused wealth management make him the ideal leader for FNEX Wealth," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX. Post this

"Bobby's deep experience, industry leadership, and commitment to client-focused wealth management make him the ideal leader for FNEX Wealth," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX. As President of FNEX Wealth, Dalzell will oversee the firm's wealth advisory platform, focusing on providing comprehensive investment solutions, risk management strategies, and intergenerational wealth planning.

With this appointment, FNEX Wealth strengthens its position as a premier destination for private market investment opportunities and bespoke wealth solutions, continuing to expand its offerings for clients seeking differentiated, high-performance strategies.

About FNEX Wealth

FNEX Wealth is the multi-family office division of FNEX Capital, a leading fintech-enabled investment bank and private securities liquidity platform. Founded in 2012, FNEX Capital has executed over $15 billion in transactions across M&A, private equity, venture capital, private credit, and alternative investments, with a presence spanning multiple states and international markets. Designed for wealth managers and RIAs, FNEX Wealth provides institutional-grade investment access, multi-family office infrastructure, and strategic wealth solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

For more information about FNEX Wealth, visit fnexwealth,com or email [email protected].

