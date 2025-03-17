FNEX Launches Alternatives Marketplace for Wealth Managers

"With a commitment to elevating client portfolios, the FNEX Alternatives Market empowers wealth managers with tools to access diverse boutique investment strategies and deliver exceptional results for their clients," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX. Post this

"With a commitment to elevating client portfolios, the FNEX Alternatives Market empowers wealth managers with tools to access diverse boutique investment strategies and deliver exceptional results for their clients," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX. "This launch is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our leadership in the alternatives market."

The FNEX Alternatives Market is supported by over 30 dedicated wholesalers and product support specialists, ensuring exceptional client service and sales support. By combining world-class technology with personal sales support, FNEX is offering the market a unique option for accessing alternatives.

With over $15 billion in recent transactions and a global network of 120+ financial professionals, FNEX continues to set the standard in private securities and alternative investments.

About FNEX

FNEX is a global leader in private securities transactions and investment banking, specializing in private capital markets, fund distribution, and alternative investment products. Securities-related transactions are offered through FNEX Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

