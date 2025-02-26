FNEX Launches FNEX Wealth, a Multi-Family Office and Wealth Management Firm

"With FNEX Wealth, wealth managers don't just gain an investment platform - they gain a powerful partner that helps them elevate their practice, strengthen client relationships, and deliver a next-level wealth experience," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX Capital. Post this

FNEX Wealth is the multi-family office division of FNEX Capital, a leading fintech-enabled investment bank and private securities liquidity platform founded in 2012. With over $15B in recent transactions, and a team of more than 120 financial professionals, FNEX Wealth offers its clients a global footprint and access to exclusive investment opportunities. Designed for wealth managers and RIAs, FNEX Wealth provides institutional-grade investment access, multi-family office infrastructure, and strategic wealth solutions tailored for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

A Platform Built for Wealth Managers and Their UHNW Clients

FNEX Wealth provides a turnkey family office solution that allows wealth managers to offer their clients exclusive private market access and highly tailored investment strategies. The platform integrates seamlessly into an advisor's practice, enhancing their ability to compete with large institutions while maintaining their independence and client relationships.

"With FNEX Wealth, wealth managers don't just gain an investment platform—they gain a powerful partner that helps them elevate their practice, strengthen client relationships, and deliver a next-level wealth experience," said Todd R. Ryden, CEO of FNEX Capital.

For more information about FNEX Wealth, visit fnexwealth,com

