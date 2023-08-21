fōnuts Celebrates 12 years in Los Angeles with Free Donuts and New Breads (Baking Kits Available for National Delivery)

Truman created fōnuts baker kits as a "covid pivot," shipping nationwide to allow everyone a chance to enjoy fōnuts from their kitchen. She notes the process is so easy that even kids can make them. Tweet this

"I just love to see the look on someone's face when they realize they get to eat delicious gluten-free donuts with their family for the first time," said Truman. "It's so heartwarming and I still get choked up every time. And then, after everyone takes their first bites, the look of surprise and then delight…That's what it's all about."

Both fōnuts shops, the bakery in West Hollywood and the retail shop in Studio City (opened in 2019), continue to draw rave reviews from a large, local and loyal fan base, plus constant visitors to L.A. who plan their trips around fonuts. Many make it their first stop straight from the airport.

"We have many original fōnuts customers who were babies when we opened in 2011, some whose first solid food was a fōnuts, and are now teenagers still craving fōnuts!" added Truman.

Recently, Truman decided to start making gluten-free bread, quickly cracking the code on delicious varieties. She introduces a sourdough rustic loaf and a cinnamon raisin pan loaf to the menu, soon to add a sandwich bread, a dark rustic loaf, and other selections. She also plans to offer new pastry surprises to delight her devoted customers.

Truman created fōnuts baker kits as a "covid pivot," shipping nationwide to allow everyone a chance to enjoy fōnuts from their kitchen. She notes the process is so easy that even kids can make them, using the same recipe and donut baking pan as the fōnuts bakery. The kits are popular gifts and fun for virtual team-building events.

fōnuts is preparing for popular fall flavors like pumpkin, matcha, and apple cider, followed by holiday flavors later in the fall and winter. For more information, visit http://www.fonuts.com.

