Foam Systems Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Louisiana

Foam Systems' new State-of-the-Art facility is fully automated, increasing total capacity to an additional 1000 drums output per day.

MANDEVILLE, La., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foam Systems, a leading innovator in the spray foam insulation industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art polyurethane manufacturing facility in Mandeville, Louisiana. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Foam Systems' commitment to delivering the highest quality products and expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

As the Spray Foam Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching an anticipated valuation of $11 billion by 2031 (Source: Transparency Market Research Inc.), Foam System is strategically expanding to capitalize on the market trend. This move underscores the company's dedicated mission to become the premier producer of private-label spray foam in the United States and its commitment to providing innovative polyurethane solutions to customers across various industries.

Foam Systems positioned its newest manufacturing factory in the heart of the Southeast Spray Foam insulation market in the US, decreasing the time to market for products in the Southeast. This assists in providing a longer shelf life and fresher reactivity than competitors, as they ship goods from further regions of the United States.

Foam Systems built its Louisiana manufacturing facility with two goals in mind: capacity and consistency. With over a dozen redundant bulk tanks for raw materials storage, Foam Systems has pushed the capacity limit for this new facility to sustain over 1000 drums of open-cell and closed-cell insulation output per day. By fully automating the facility to process each batch Foam Systems has pinpointed its consistency and has eliminated any human error component in batch processing leading to flawless consistency from batch to batch.

Foam Systems has instituted a rigorous quality control program to ensure that the products that leave its facility will perform flawlessly time and time again. Foam Systems provides density and cell structure tests in its cutting-edge laboratory on every batch. Upon successful lab testing, each batch is sprayed in varying environments from humid to cold to ensure a perfect finished product every time.

"The opening of our Louisiana manufacturing facility is a significant achievement for Foam Systems. This expansion reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the industry." Said Ellis Baldwin, a partner of the Louisiana facility. "We look forward to further strengthening our position as a leader in the foam industry."

About Foam Systems:

Foam Systems is a leader in the spray foam manufacturing industry specializing in the manufacturing of high-quality private-label spray foam products for distributors. With two manufacturing locations in the northeast and southeast US foam systems can turn around private label truckload orders in rapid succession. Foam Systems continues to be a trusted partner for numerous high-profile brands of spray foam.

