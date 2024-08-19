Focal Point Announces All-in-One Contract Management Solutions Designed to Streamline Approval and Minimize Risk

These improvements will drive substantial efficiencies across multiple departments, fostering a more streamlined and productive organizational environment. Post this

Focal Point's Contract Management solution brings operational visibility and efficiency to finance, accounts payable (AP), and procurement teams. Greater visibility over procurement efforts and contracts allows these teams to gain earlier and more comprehensive insights into planned expenditures, empowering them to identify and implement cost-saving measures more effectively.

Additionally, the solution bolsters IT and security departments' ability to enhance compliance measures. At the same time, the legal team can now dedicate more time to high-priority contracts, reducing the need for extensive communication coordination.

Contract Management features include:

Powerful out-of-the-box contract layout

Configurable metadata

Document management

DocuSign integration

Approval workflows

Renewals

And more…

"With this solution, we are mitigating a pain point that came directly from our customers: the need for procurement and CLM tools to share data," said Focal Point CEO Anders Lillevik. "These improvements will drive substantial efficiencies across multiple departments, fostering a more streamlined and productive organizational environment."

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

