Focal Point Hires Former Coupa Executive to Accelerate Growth through New Strategic Partnerships and Revenue Streams

"Our team has spent the last several years building a platform for rapid growth, aligned with our mission to enable procurement leaders to fully modernize and optimize their operations," said Anders Lillevik, founder and CEO of Focal Point. "Matthew is coming on board at a crucial point in our journey, and his wealth of experience developing and supporting software partnerships that drive sustained value will play an important role in us reaching our next level of success."

Buckingham's visionary leadership and ability to influence high-level decisions has underpinned a global technology career that spans Europe, North America, the Middle East, India, China, Australia, and South America. He is recognized for overseeing multi-million dollar relationships and guiding teams toward achieving market relevance through client-focused strategies.

Prior to joining Focal Point, Buckingham served as Head of Alliances and Partnerships at Arkestro. Before that, he was Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at insightsoftware and Magnitude Software where he managed strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology companies such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft. During his previous tenure at Coupa Software as Senior Director of Alliances, Buckingham drove the regional business strategic planning and execution function for partnerships, including the development of key business processes, metrics, and analytics. Prior to Coupa, Buckingham spent 10 years with SAP internationally, enabling major SAP clients to realize value from the SAP platform.

"Having spent time in the procurement software world, I understand firsthand the challenges and strategic blindspots that modern procurement leaders are dealing with today," said Buckingham. "There is massive growth potential for both Focal Point and a larger ecosystem of software companies driven by channel and integration partnerships. This is a great time to be part of a new wave of innovation in procurement, and I have a lot of enthusiasm in joining a winning team committed to transforming the industry."

Buckingham is a graduate of Henley Business School and IESE Business School.

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

