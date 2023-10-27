Focal Point Recognized by Gartner® in the Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2023

To be recognized in two categories in the hype cycle, to us, marks the significance of the work we are doing at Focal Point to strengthen the procurement function—making it an indispensable driver of business value in every organization. Post this

"To be recognized in two categories in the hype cycle, to us, marks the significance of the work we are doing at Focal Point to strengthen the procurement function—making it an indispensable driver of business value in every organization," said Anders Lillevik, CEO of Focal Point. We believe Focal Point's Intake Management and Operations & Savings Management in a single unified view with API connectivity to existing systems and third-party data content is upending procurement operations and enabling long-term value creation."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions, 2023, 19 July 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Focal Point