Focal Point Releases Fully Revamped Platform for Organizations to Drive Exponential Procurement Productivity and Value

In addition to the new platform functionalities, Focal Point also unveiled a new corporate brand identity that builds on the company's market position and underscores its vision to make procurement faster, easier, more accurate, and more strategic than ever before. The rebrand includes a new website, logo and messaging that positions Focal Point for the future and reflects the values and benefits that the company provides to customers, prospects and partners.

"I've watched expectations for procurement evolve over 20 years from saving money, to saving the company, to saving the world," said Anders Lillevik, CEO of Focal Point. "Cost savings will always be important, especially in tougher economic cycles, but procurement leaders today need to think about sustainability, supplier diversity and other issues that affect long-term brand equity. Our revamped platform aims to help CPOs be that strategic voice and leader in their organizations through faster and better data-driven decisions."

The new user interface and functionalities include:

Frames: Highly configurable, collaborative spaces to manage processes and integrate data and eliminate manual tasks across intake, projects, suppliers and categories. Frames build proactive procurement strategies by providing live context for decisions.





Tools: Automated, customizable tools that enable procurement teams to manage data, build surveys, set goals, keep stakeholders informed, and create custom reporting. Tools build a culture of agility and visibility.





Workflow: Easy interface for intake through co-working with clients, IT, legal, and other internal functions. Workflow fuels efficient, transparent and productive collaboration with conditional logic task triggers.

With the new platform, Focal Point remains committed to high-touch client success from implementation to custom configuration to ongoing account support. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with any ERP/S2P system, point solution and data provider, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. To learn more and get a demo, visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/company/contact-us/.

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers procurement leaders to centralize processes, automate workflows, connect people, and integrate data all in one place. With Focal Point, procurement teams can make better and faster decisions with data context and clarity, as well as collaborate transparently. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with any ERP/S2P system, point solution and data provider, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

