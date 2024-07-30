Focal Point Request Intake & Orchestration Certified as Coupa Total Spend Management Platform Ready

We are excited to join the Coupa App Marketplace as a trusted app provider. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers manage their intake and orchestration processes. Post this

"As procurement teams continue to innovate to support larger business objectives, the need for a data layer that enables organizations to make better decisions about their strategic procurement operations, for everything from cost savings and efficiency to software and process compliance, is more critical than ever," said Nigel Pegg, SVP of Platform at Coupa. "We're proud to have Focal Point join our partner ecosystem to aid our Coupa Community in doing more with their procurement data."

As a certified Coupa App Marketplace solution, Focal Point Request Intake & Orchestration meets the requirements established by Coupa through its App Marketplace Partner Program. The program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that connect to the Coupa platform easily. Customers benefit by extending the capabilities of their spend management platform and solving unique business challenges while reducing the cost of third-party software integrations.

"Connecting Focal Point to the Coupa platform provides our customers access to an additional data layer to increase the efficiency of their procurement teams," said Anders Lillevik, CEO of Focal Point. "We are excited to join the Coupa App Marketplace as a trusted app provider. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers manage their intake and orchestration processes."

Interested in learning more about how your organization can collaborate with Focal Point and Coupa? Visit: https://marketplace.coupa.com/en-US/apps/444495/focal-point-request-intake-orchestration.

Coupa, Coupa Total Spend Management, Coupa App Marketplace, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected]

SOURCE Focal Point