Focal Point Selected for Spend Matters 2024 "50 Providers to Watch" List

Successful procurement professionals today no longer focus exclusively on cost savings, but instead embrace a more strategic approach that considers how ESG, diversity, and risk management support larger business objectives Post this

Each year the 50 Providers to Watch list recognizes the fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market – and this is the eleventh annual release. These are the up-and-comers: solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward.

"A member of our 2022 Future 5 list, Focal Point has become a vendor to watch because it has evolved from its original centralization and tracking value proposition to focus on orchestration," said Nikhil Gaur, the Spend Matters Research Analyst & Project Associate. "The provider is equipped to handle the full orchestration process, including intake management, for a variety of customers."

