Focal Point Welcomes Procurement Software Veteran in Sales Team Expansion

Before joining Focal Point, Sexton held a pivotal role as VP of Sales at Scoutbee, where she helped sales teams communicate the value of leveraging AI to optimize supplier management. Her previous experience at Corcentric and JAGGAER contributes to her reputation as a seasoned sales leader with an ability to exceed performance metrics and build strong customer relationships.

In her new role, Sexton will lead Focal Point's sales team, developing and implementing effective sales strategies, and driving customer acquisition and retention. As VP, she will focus on Focal Point's vertical expansion and continue to help the company deliver measurable value to clients.

"Claire's procurement software knowledge and client relationship management expertise add depth to our sales team," said Anders Lillevik, CEO of Focal Point. "Her proven leadership aligns with our vision for growth over the next 12 months. Claire's expertise will be invaluable as we expand our market presence and deliver exceptional procurement optimization to our clients."

Sexton's appointment marks a significant milestone for Focal Point as the company strengthens its position as a leading provider of procurement software solutions. Her industry knowledge and passion for driving business growth will be instrumental in achieving the company's strategic goals.

"Focal Point is at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Sexton. "What fires me up about this opportunity is the team's depth of knowledge in procurement. Focal Point's software solves an enduring industry challenge and I am eager to reach for growth with this talented team beside me."

Claire Sexton is a graduate of Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Derby.

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

