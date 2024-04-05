FocalPoint Holdings and CodexIT Join Forces to Acquire Conclusn, Building a Best-in-Class Healthcare Analytics Dashboard System

FocalPoint Holdings, a leader in healthcare software development, and CodexIT, a provider of healthcare technology solutions and professional services, today announced a joint venture to acquire Conclusn, a rapidly growing healthcare analytics company. This strategic acquisition combines FocalPoint's development team with CodexIT's technical services team, along with both of their long-term healthcare industry expertise. The newly formed entity will leverage Conclusn's existing platform to create one of the most powerful and user-friendly analytics dashboards available to healthcare practices as both a standalone platform and as an integrated module for FocalPoint's Promptly Patient Experience Suite software.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FocalPoint Holdings, a leader in healthcare software development, and CodexIT, a provider of healthcare technology solutions and professional services, today announced a joint venture to acquire Conclusn, a rapidly growing healthcare analytics company. This strategic acquisition combines FocalPoint's development team with CodexIT's technical services team, along with both of their long-term healthcare industry expertise. The newly formed entity will leverage Conclusn's existing platform to create one of the most powerful and user-friendly analytics dashboards available to healthcare practices as both a standalone platform and as an integrated module for FocalPoint's Promptly Patient Experience suite software.
"We are very excited to continue our growth and expansion of analytics services to the healthcare industry with this merger," said Michael Isaac, Co-Founder at CEO of Conclusn. "Through this merger we will be able to scale our analytics offerings by dramatically increasing our development and implementation resources," said Jay Greiling, Co-Founder and CRO at Conclusn.
"We are thrilled to join forces with CodexIT and Conclusn," said Anish Kapur, CEO of FocalPoint Holdings. "This acquisition allows us to bring together the best of all worlds, offering healthcare practices a comprehensive solution that simplifies data analysis and empowers them to make informed decisions about the way they run their practice groups. Combined with our Promptly product, a healthcare practice will now be able to automate all of their front office processes and communications, while providing in-depth analytical modeling of how these systems workflows are affecting their bottom line."
"By combining our strengths, we can create a best-in-class analytics solution for healthcare groups," said Wes Strickling, CEO of CodexIT. "Our goal is to empower healthcare executives and providers with the data they need in an easy-to-digest and actionable format to improve patient outcomes and streamline operations."
The acquisition has now closed, and the new entity will operate under its previous name and will be headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
About FocalPoint Holdings
FocalPoint Holdings is a leader in healthcare data integration, providing innovative solutions that help medical practices improve operational efficiency and patient care.
About CodexIT
CodexIT is a provider of healthcare technology solutions, specializing in managed technology support, cloud computing, acquisition integration and clinical professional services. The 20-year-old company's team of experienced professionals helps healthcare groups of all sizes leverage technology and consulting to achieve their strategic and clinical goals.
About Promptly
Promptly is a software platform made for specialty practices to drive patient engagement, automate tedious workflows, and accelerate revenue growth. With Promptly, practices and their patients experience the conveniences and outcomes of today's modern technology while consolidating the plethora of disparate systems available in the marketplace.
Learn more at Promptlycheckin.com
About Conclusn
Conclusn is an analytics company that offers user-friendly dashboards for the private and PE-backed Healthcare industry. The company's platform helps executives and providers gain insights into their financials and RCM, provider productivity, premium conversions, and clinical trends so they can make informed, data-driven decisions about patient care and operations
Media Contact
Media Requests, FocalPoint Holdings, 1 7326825065, [email protected], www.focalpointholdings.com
SOURCE FocalPoint Holdings
Share this article