Focus Vitamins Expands Daily Eye Health Portfolio with New Focus Lutein Capsules

Focus Vitamins has expanded their product portfolio to now include Focus Lutein Capsules, formulated with Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Meso-Zeaxanthin.

MANASSAS, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Vitamins, an eye physician-founded-and-led nutraceutical company owned by Covalent Medical, LLC, announces the launch of its newest product to support daily eye health called Focus Lutein.

Focus Vitamins utilizes the latest clinical data available to formulate eye vitamins that positively assist patients' eye health. The brand is best known for its' bestselling eye vitamin, Focus Select, and is clinically formulated based on AREDS 2 ingredients. Focus Vitamins is also home to the #1 recommended post-injection eye drop, Focus PI.