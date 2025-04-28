Focus Vitamins Expands Daily Eye Health Portfolio with New Focus Lutein Capsules

Focus Vitamins has expanded their product portfolio to now include Focus Lutein Capsules, formulated with Lutein, Zeaxanthin, and Meso-Zeaxanthin.
MANASSAS, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Focus Vitamins, an eye physician-founded-and-led nutraceutical company owned by Covalent Medical, LLC, announces the launch of its newest product to support daily eye health called Focus Lutein.
Focus Vitamins utilizes the latest clinical data available to formulate eye vitamins that positively assist patients' eye health. The brand is best known for its' bestselling eye vitamin, Focus Select, and is clinically formulated based on AREDS 2 ingredients. Focus Vitamins is also home to the #1 recommended post-injection eye drop, Focus PI.
The newest product, Focus Lutein, is an optimal triple-carotenoid formula combines the power of lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin to help maintain healthy vision and protect eyes from age-related changes.
"We are excited about the launch of Focus Lutein, which is a great option for anyone wanting to support their daily eye health routine or individuals with a family history of abnormal eye aging" says Clint Worley, Chief Operating Officer. "Additionally, this daily eye health supplement helps to increase macular pigment density which assists in optimal blue light filtration".
Focus Lutein is available at focusvitamins.com and is formulated without added sugar or gelatin.
Media Contact
Mike Harrington, Focus Vitamins, 1 7034746872, [email protected], https://focusvitamins.com/
SOURCE Focus Vitamins
